Maryland Ethics Bill Signed in Aftermath of Investigations

A local Hooter's is the latest victim of a dine and dash crime. The elaborate scheme was pulled off by a man using a decoy cell phone.
The restaurant says that the man ordered drinks and food, racking up a $70 tab, for his roughly two hour stay. According to the bartender, Carlie, who was serving him at the time, he took several smoke breaks and bathroom trips.More
Nearly 6,000 softball players and their families reveled in the comfort of the AC at the Wicomico Civic Center, but they won't be for long.
Starting Thursday morning, the players and their families will be underneath the blazing sun.
Morgan Biggs and her team play for the Allentown New Jersey Bandits. She says the heat is no sweat to her.More
The first of the 48 carillon bells was installed in Salisbury University's bell tower on Wednesday.
After a long wait the first carillon bell was lifted into SU's bell tower on Wednesday.
The bells will be placed from heaviest to lightest, and the bell that was lifted Wednesday was nearly five thousand pounds.
Includes footage from SkyCam16 by Bill Mich.More
