Cambridge Police Chief Resigns; Interim Chief Appointed

CAMBRIDGE, Md.- The Cambridge police chief is resigning from office. 

According to the city, Chief Dan Dvorak submitted his resignation last week, citing health reasons.    

Dvorak has served as Cambridge's chief of police since January of 2015. There is no word yet on when his last day will be; that all depends on the city council.

His resignation is listed on the agenda for the council's Tuesday night meeting.  

