Drugs and Weapons Found During Traffic Stop in Dover

DOVER, Del. - The Dover Police Department arrested a 29-year-old man after finding drugs and weapons in his car during a traffic stop.

Officers stopped Michael Palmer Jr. in the area of DuPont Highway and Division Street, when officers say they observed a bag of marijuana in the center console.

Police say a further search of the vehicle led to the discovery of a .25 caliber handgun and, 12.4 grams of marijuana, and $3,792 in suspected drug proceeds.

Palmer is charged with possession of firearm/ammo by person prohibited, carry concealed deadly weapon, possession with intent to deliver marijuana, possession of firearm during commission of felony. He was was released on $113,500 unsecured bond.