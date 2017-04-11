Start Talking Maryland Act

Requiring a county superintendent of schools to approve or disapprove any proposed change in the hiring or termination of personnel in connection with the school health services program; requiring specified programs established by the State Board of Education to include instruction on heroin and opioid addiction and prevention, including information on the lethal effect of fentanyl; requiring each county board to establish a specified policy related to the administration of naloxone; etc.
Can't find what you're looking for?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices