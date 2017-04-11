Heroin and Opioid Prevention Effort (HOPE) and Treatment Act of 2017

Requiring the State Court Administrator of the Administrative Office of the Courts to assess specified drug court programs to make specified determinations; stating the intent of the General Assembly that the Administrative Office request an appropriation of $2,000,000 in additional funding for grants to expand the scope of drug court programs; requiring the Behavioral Health Administration to establish at least one crisis treatment center by June 1, 2018; authorizing the Overdose Response Program; etc.
