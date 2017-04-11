SBY Airport Water Project Ranked #1 in the State for Priority

SALISBURY, Md.- The Salisbury-Ocean City-Wicomico Regional Airport will be getting some upgrades after the State approved some much needed funding.

Airport Manager Dawn Veatch said she wants to completely re-do the Salisbury-Ocean City-Wicomico Regional Airport. But, she said there's one thing holding her back and that's water.

"None of it would happen without water," Veatch said.

A piece of land adjacent to the airport that Veatch refers to as "Industrial Park" is a project in the making. But, Veatch said without a water supply, I won't be possible.

"The industrial park's really just on paper right now; it's designed but not developed yet and that's because there hasn't been water here to support fire suppression and the water pressures that are needed for that development," Veatch said.

Wicomico County Assistant Director of Administration Weston Young said this is 3.5 million dollar project will transfer Salisbury city water to the airport and is currently listed as a top priority for funding by the state.

"The airport has sewer currently but does not have water going to it. There's several water quality issues at the airport they've detected high levels of copper and lead and some turbidity so part of it is a quality issue but there is also a water quantity issue so for fire suppression and things like that," Young said.

Veatch said that because of the lack of water supply, they cannot let bigger planes stay the night.

Veatch said, "We lose the fuel sales, we lose the maintenance sales. We're losing a lot of revenue everyday because we don't have water in the airport."

Veatch said she hopes to see the project completely finished in about 18 months.