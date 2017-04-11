Some People Hope Dover Bike Path Plan Will Make Area Safer for B - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Some People Hope Dover Bike Path Plan Will Make Area Safer for Bicyclists

Posted: Updated:

DOVER, Del. -- Bicyclists hope a project to create a bikeable route from West Dover to U.S. Route 13 will help make conditions safer for pedestrians and bicyclists alike.

DelDOT is planning to build the 3.5-mile "Senator Bike Way" project in the coming years. A workshop on the project's first phase was held Tuesday at William Henry Middle School in Dover. Work on the initial segment of the project could begin at least a year from now and would include a half-mile area between Saulsbury Road and Fulton Street.

The ultimate intention of the plan is to create a path for bicyclists to travel along State Route 8 from Dover High School into the city and then to U.S. Route 13.

Anthony Aglio with DelDOT said the initial phase of the plan would see some minor improvements to the intersection and area of Saulsbury Road and SR 8. He said that particular area would be enhanced to make it more accomadating for both pedestrians and bicyclists, who both use the same shared-use pathways and crosswalks to get through the intersection.

Aglio said green paint may be used to help distinguish a bicycle path while vertical de-lineators could help slow drivers approaching the intersection. Long-term plans, he said, include expansion of the intersection.

"We're not going to get too involved with that knowing that what we have here or what we implement will change in the somewhat near future," he said.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Rehoboth Beach Fire Company to Receive Grant Award

    Rehoboth Beach Fire Company to Receive Grant Award

    Thursday, July 13 2017 11:53 PM EDT2017-07-14 03:53:41 GMT
    Thursday, July 13 2017 11:53 PM EDT2017-07-14 03:53:41 GMT
    Photo: MGN/Andrew MagillPhoto: MGN/Andrew Magill
    REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- Nearly $200,000 will help the Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company through a federal grant award.The award was announced Thursday by U.S. Senators Tom Carper and Chris Coons as well as U.S. Representative Lisa Blunt Rochester. &nbsMore
    REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- Nearly $200,000 will help the Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company through a federal grant award.The award was announced Thursday by U.S. Senators Tom Carper and Chris Coons as well as U.S. Representative Lisa Blunt Rochester. &nbsMore

  • Marydel Looks To Move Forward After Former Mayor's Sentencing

    Marydel Looks To Move Forward After Former Mayor's Sentencing

    Thursday, July 13 2017 9:02 PM EDT2017-07-14 01:02:13 GMT
    Thursday, July 13 2017 9:02 PM EDT2017-07-14 01:02:13 GMT
    The town office in Marydel. (Tom Lehman / WBOC)The town office in Marydel. (Tom Lehman / WBOC)
    MARYDEL, Md. -- Town leaders and residents of Marydel say they're hoping to move forward after state officials said the former mayor pleaded guilty this week to stealing more than $61,000 in town funds.Former Marydel Mayor Debbie Rowe sentMore
    MARYDEL, Md. -- Town leaders and residents of Marydel say they're hoping to move forward after state officials said the former mayor pleaded guilty this week to stealing more than $61,000 in town funds.Former Marydel Mayor Debbie Rowe sentMore

  • Curfew Laws Aim To Keep Kids Off Streets Late at Night

    Curfew Laws Aim To Keep Kids Off Streets Late at Night

    Thursday, July 13 2017 8:39 PM EDT2017-07-14 00:39:29 GMT
    Thursday, July 13 2017 8:39 PM EDT2017-07-14 00:39:29 GMT
    DOVER, Del. -- A number of cities and towns in Delaware have curfew laws aimed at keeping kids off the streets and out of public places late at night, though some law enforcement officials say it's difficult to determine how effective the policMore
    DOVER, Del. -- A number of cities and towns in Delaware have curfew laws aimed at keeping kids off the streets and out of public places late at night, though some law enforcement officials say it's difficult to determine how effective the policMore

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Salisbury Man Arrested for 4th DUI Offense

    Salisbury Man Arrested for 4th DUI Offense

    Thursday, July 13 2017 7:30 AM EDT2017-07-13 11:30:16 GMT
    Thursday, July 13 2017 7:30 AM EDT2017-07-13 11:30:16 GMT
    Mark James JesterMark James Jester
    The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office says a traffic stop has led to the arrest of a Salisbury man for his fourth DUI offense.More
    The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office says a traffic stop has led to the arrest of a Salisbury man for his fourth DUI offense.More

  • Three Arrested in Hebron Drug Investigation

    Three Arrested in Drug Investigation

    07/13/2017 12:43:00 -04:002017-07-13 16:43:00 GMT
    Thursday, July 13 2017 12:43 PM EDT2017-07-13 16:43:29 GMT
    James Clifton Savage, Marian Cecilia Thompson, and Salahuddin Abdui Ali; Photo Credit: Wicomico County Sheriff's OfficeJames Clifton Savage, Marian Cecilia Thompson, and Salahuddin Abdui Ali; Photo Credit: Wicomico County Sheriff's Office
    HEBRON, MD. -- The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office Community Action Team (CAT) and Criminal Investigative Division (CID) have arrested three Salisbury natives in a crack cocaine drug bust.More
    The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office Community Action Team and Criminal Investigative Division have arrested three Salisbury natives in a crack cocaine drug bust.More

  • Two Men Arrested for Drug Charges in Dover

    Two Men Arrested for Drug Charges in Dover

    Jul 12, 2017 1:04 PM2017-07-12 17:04:00 GMT
    Wednesday, July 12 2017 1:25 PM EDT2017-07-12 17:25:50 GMT
    Dover police and Delaware Probation and Parole on Tuesday afternoon arrested two men on drug-related charges on the 200 block of West Reed Street.More
    Dover police and Delaware Probation and Parole on Tuesday afternoon arrested two men on drug-related charges on the 200 block of West Reed Street.More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Elaborate Dine and Dash Caught on Camera

    Elaborate Dine and Dash Caught on Camera

    A local Hooter's is the latest victim of a dine and dash crime. The elaborate scheme was pulled off by a man using a decoy cell phone.

    The restaurant says that the man ordered drinks and food, racking up a $70 tab, for his roughly two hour stay. According to the bartender, Carlie, who was serving him at the time, he took several smoke breaks and bathroom trips.

    More

    A local Hooter's is the latest victim of a dine and dash crime. The elaborate scheme was pulled off by a man using a decoy cell phone.

    The restaurant says that the man ordered drinks and food, racking up a $70 tab, for his roughly two hour stay. According to the bartender, Carlie, who was serving him at the time, he took several smoke breaks and bathroom trips.

    More

  • Softball Players Ready to Take on the Heat

    Softball Players Ready to Take on the Heat

    Nearly 6,000 softball players and their families reveled in the comfort of the AC at the Wicomico Civic Center, but they won't be for long.

    Starting Thursday morning, the players and their families will be underneath the blazing sun.

    Morgan Biggs and her team play for the Allentown New Jersey Bandits. She says the heat is no sweat to her.

    More

    Nearly 6,000 softball players and their families reveled in the comfort of the AC at the Wicomico Civic Center, but they won't be for long.

    Starting Thursday morning, the players and their families will be underneath the blazing sun.

    Morgan Biggs and her team play for the Allentown New Jersey Bandits. She says the heat is no sweat to her.

    More

  • WBOC Morning Weather for Thursday, July 13, 2017

    WBOC Morning Weather for Thursday, July 13, 2017

Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices