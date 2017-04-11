Some People Hope Dover Bike Path Plan Will Make Area Safer for Bicyclists

DOVER, Del. -- Bicyclists hope a project to create a bikeable route from West Dover to U.S. Route 13 will help make conditions safer for pedestrians and bicyclists alike.

DelDOT is planning to build the 3.5-mile "Senator Bike Way" project in the coming years. A workshop on the project's first phase was held Tuesday at William Henry Middle School in Dover. Work on the initial segment of the project could begin at least a year from now and would include a half-mile area between Saulsbury Road and Fulton Street.

The ultimate intention of the plan is to create a path for bicyclists to travel along State Route 8 from Dover High School into the city and then to U.S. Route 13.

Anthony Aglio with DelDOT said the initial phase of the plan would see some minor improvements to the intersection and area of Saulsbury Road and SR 8. He said that particular area would be enhanced to make it more accomadating for both pedestrians and bicyclists, who both use the same shared-use pathways and crosswalks to get through the intersection.

Aglio said green paint may be used to help distinguish a bicycle path while vertical de-lineators could help slow drivers approaching the intersection. Long-term plans, he said, include expansion of the intersection.

"We're not going to get too involved with that knowing that what we have here or what we implement will change in the somewhat near future," he said.