One Man Critically Injured in Dover Fire - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

One Man Critically Injured in Dover Fire

Posted: Updated:
(Photo: Crews on scene of apartment fire. Credit: WBOC) (Photo: Crews on scene of apartment fire. Credit: WBOC)

DOVER, Del. - The Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating an apartment fire that sent one man to the hospital in critical condition.

It happened Tuesday afternoon at the Alder Park Apartment complex off Webbs Lane. The Dover Fire Department arrived on the scene with flames coming from a 2nd-story apartment.

Dover Fire Chief Buck Carey tells WBOC one man suffered burns to 80 percent of his body. According to the State Fire Marshal's Office, the 41-year-old man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Carey said investigators initially thought the apartment fire may have been connected to a possible meth lab, but now believe cleaning chemicals may have been involved.

Investigators say heavy fire damage was estimated at $250,000. According to the Red Cross, nine units were affected and 10 people were displaced. The Red Cross assisted with immediate emergency assistance and will be working with those affected on a long-term recovery plan.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Wicomico County Board of Education reaches new agreement

    Wicomico County Board of Education reaches new agreement

    Friday, July 14 2017 12:37 AM EDT2017-07-14 04:37:26 GMT
    Friday, July 14 2017 12:37 AM EDT2017-07-14 04:37:26 GMT
    WICOMICO COUNTY, Md.- The Board of Education of Wicomico County announced its new agreement with the Wicomico County Education Association, according to Wicomico County Public Schools. WCEA represents over 1,200 teachers who are certified in the schMore
    WICOMICO COUNTY, Md.- The Board of Education of Wicomico County announced its new agreement with the Wicomico County Education Association, according to Wicomico County Public Schools. WCEA represents over 1,200 teachers who are certified in the schMore

  • Milford Woman Arrested for Assault Involving Bleach-Like Substance

    Milford Woman Arrested for Assault Involving Bleach-Like Substance

    07/13/2017 16:54:00 -04:002017-07-13 20:54:00 GMT
    Friday, July 14 2017 12:22 AM EDT2017-07-14 04:22:39 GMT
    A Milford woman was arrested after assaulting a victim with a liquid believed to be bleach.A Milford woman was arrested after assaulting a victim with a liquid believed to be bleach.
    The Milford Police Department is investigating after a woman allegedly ran towards the victim and threw a liquid, believed to be bleach, in the person's face.More
    The Milford Police Department is investigating after a woman allegedly ran towards the victim and threw a liquid, believed to be bleach, in the person's face.More

  • Rehoboth Beach Fire Company to Receive Grant Award

    Rehoboth Beach Fire Company to Receive Grant Award

    Friday, July 14 2017 12:19 AM EDT2017-07-14 04:19:52 GMT
    Friday, July 14 2017 12:19 AM EDT2017-07-14 04:19:52 GMT
    Photo: MGN/Andrew MagillPhoto: MGN/Andrew Magill
    REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- Nearly $200,000 will help the Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company through a federal grant award.The award was announced Thursday by U.S. Senators Tom Carper and Chris Coons as well as U.S. Representative Lisa Blunt Rochester. &nbsMore
    REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- Nearly $200,000 will help the Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company through a federal grant award.The award was announced Thursday by U.S. Senators Tom Carper and Chris Coons as well as U.S. Representative Lisa Blunt Rochester. &nbsMore

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Milford Woman Arrested for Assault Involving Bleach-Like Substance

    Milford Woman Arrested for Assault Involving Bleach-Like Substance

    07/13/2017 16:54:00 -04:002017-07-13 20:54:00 GMT
    Friday, July 14 2017 12:22 AM EDT2017-07-14 04:22:39 GMT
    A Milford woman was arrested after assaulting a victim with a liquid believed to be bleach.A Milford woman was arrested after assaulting a victim with a liquid believed to be bleach.
    The Milford Police Department is investigating after a woman allegedly ran towards the victim and threw a liquid, believed to be bleach, in the person's face.More
    The Milford Police Department is investigating after a woman allegedly ran towards the victim and threw a liquid, believed to be bleach, in the person's face.More

  • Three Arrested in Hebron Drug Investigation

    Three Arrested in Drug Investigation

    07/13/2017 12:43:00 -04:002017-07-13 16:43:00 GMT
    Thursday, July 13 2017 12:43 PM EDT2017-07-13 16:43:29 GMT
    James Clifton Savage, Marian Cecilia Thompson, and Salahuddin Abdui Ali; Photo Credit: Wicomico County Sheriff's OfficeJames Clifton Savage, Marian Cecilia Thompson, and Salahuddin Abdui Ali; Photo Credit: Wicomico County Sheriff's Office
    HEBRON, MD. -- The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office Community Action Team (CAT) and Criminal Investigative Division (CID) have arrested three Salisbury natives in a crack cocaine drug bust.More
    The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office Community Action Team and Criminal Investigative Division have arrested three Salisbury natives in a crack cocaine drug bust.More

  • severe-weather-alert

    Severe Weather Alert - Heat Advisory

    Severe Weather Alert - Heat Advisory

    Thursday, July 13 2017 3:28 AM EDT2017-07-13 07:28:59 GMT

    THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED A HEAT ADVISORY FOR ALL OF DELMARVA UNTIL 8 PM.

    More

    THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED A HEAT ADVISORY FOR ALL OF DELMARVA UNTIL 8 PM.

    More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • 6 PM Weather Thursday July 13,2017

    6 PM Weather Thursday July 13,2017

  • Salisbury City Council Considering Plans for Roundabout

    Salisbury City Council Considering Plans for Roundabout

    The blue paint marks at the intersection of Riverside Drive and Carroll Street are signs of what's to come. The City of Salisbury is considering three options to improve traffic at the intersection, and city leaders say those plans include a roundabout.

    City officials say the roundabout would be the alternative to the traffic signals clogging up cars there. But nearby businesses like Rise Up Coffee are a little skeptical the roundabout is the best direction to go.

    More

    The blue paint marks at the intersection of Riverside Drive and Carroll Street are signs of what's to come. The City of Salisbury is considering three options to improve traffic at the intersection, and city leaders say those plans include a roundabout.

    City officials say the roundabout would be the alternative to the traffic signals clogging up cars there. But nearby businesses like Rise Up Coffee are a little skeptical the roundabout is the best direction to go.

    More

  • Delmarva Weathers Heat Wave, Part 2

    Delmarva Weathers Heat Wave, Part 2

    WBOC's Chris Weimer reports the heat didn't keep some golfers from taking on the greens.

    More

    WBOC's Chris Weimer reports the heat didn't keep some golfers from taking on the greens.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices