One Man Critically Injured in Dover Fire

DOVER, Del. - The Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating an apartment fire that sent one man to the hospital in critical condition.

It happened Tuesday afternoon at the Alder Park Apartment complex off Webbs Lane. The Dover Fire Department arrived on the scene with flames coming from a 2nd-story apartment.

Dover Fire Chief Buck Carey tells WBOC one man suffered burns to 80 percent of his body. According to the State Fire Marshal's Office, the 41-year-old man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Carey said investigators initially thought the apartment fire may have been connected to a possible meth lab, but now believe cleaning chemicals may have been involved.

Investigators say heavy fire damage was estimated at $250,000. According to the Red Cross, nine units were affected and 10 people were displaced. The Red Cross assisted with immediate emergency assistance and will be working with those affected on a long-term recovery plan.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.