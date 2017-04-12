Pollen Triggering Major Allergies on Delmarva - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Pollen Triggering Major Allergies on Delmarva

Posted: Updated:

MILTON, Del. -   The warmth of this spring weather brings with it plenty of tree pollen on Delmarva, and it gets onto everything.

For many, it also causes some major misery.

"Headache, more of a sinus one. Runny nose, a little bit of a coughing and itchy eyes", Deb Caldwell of Milton said. For Sara Caldwell, one of her children is affected by the pollen.  "My son gets sinus infections at least 3 times, this time of year." 

While enjoying a day in the park, or just walking to the car, some of us are sneezing, with a runny nose, and itchy eyes caused by allergies from the pollen of area trees and grasses. "The bad ones have really bad congestion in their sinuses, and they experience post nasal drip," said Dr. Maria Haldar, an internist at Beebe Medical Center.

Haldar said the allergies can really make you feel lethargic too.  She recommends limiting your time outdoors, but that's not all. "I recommend that they use saline nasal spray because the allergens and the pollens kind of reach into the nostrils, where they have hair and they get attached. So you can literally cleanse them out with a salt spray." said Haldar 

Some on Delmarva are lucky in that the pollen doesn't bother them much, like Betty Kraft. "My eyes get a little itchy, and I use eye drops, but that's about all"

Gene Crowell, who was found fishing Tuesday, is another of the lucky ones. "I'm not bothered too much by what is going on right now, but I got pollen all over my car and my truck."    

The pollen is here to stay during the spring, but despite the allergies, we couldn't find too many wanting a return of the winter weather.  "I'd take this over the cold any day!  Yes, yes, yes.This is the best", said Deb Caldwell. 

Dr. Haldar also said if your allergy symptoms persist, she recommends you seeing your local doctor
 

