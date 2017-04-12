Pollen Triggering Major Allergies on Delmarva

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED A HEAT ADVISORY FOR ALL OF DELMARVA UNTIL 8 PM.More
The blue paint marks at the intersection of Riverside Drive and Carroll Street are signs of what's to come. The City of Salisbury is considering three options to improve traffic at the intersection, and city leaders say those plans include a roundabout.
City officials say the roundabout would be the alternative to the traffic signals clogging up cars there. But nearby businesses like Rise Up Coffee are a little skeptical the roundabout is the best direction to go.More
WBOC's Chris Weimer reports the heat didn't keep some golfers from taking on the greens.More
