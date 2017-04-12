Hogan Signs Ethics Reform Bill

Town leaders and residents of Marydel say they're hoping to move forward after state officials said the former mayor pleaded guilty this week to stealing more than $61,000 in town funds.
Former Marydel Mayor Debbie Rowe sentenced Tuesday to a total of nine years in prison for felony theft, misconduct in office, and forgery. The sentences were consecutive to each other for a total sentence of nine years.More
The blue paint marks at the intersection of Riverside Drive and Carroll Street are signs of what's to come. The City of Salisbury is considering three options to improve traffic at the intersection, and city leaders say those plans include a roundabout.
City officials say the roundabout would be the alternative to the traffic signals clogging up cars there. But nearby businesses like Rise Up Coffee are a little skeptical the roundabout is the best direction to go.More
