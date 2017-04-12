Dover Police Searching for Burglary Suspect - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Dover Police Searching for Burglary Suspect

(Image: MGN) (Image: MGN)

DOVER, Del. - Police are investigating a burglary that happened Tuesday in Dover.

Dover Police say it happened sometime between 6:00 a.m. and 6:26 p.m. at a home on the 600 block of Maple Parkway.

Police say the suspect entered the home by forcing open a rear door.  Once inside the home, the suspect stole jewelry, electronics, and gift cards before fleeing.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at (302)736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips can also be submitted to law enforcement through tip lines maintained by Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or on-line at http://www.tipsubmit.com or through the Dover Police Department MyPD Mobile App.

