Ocean Pines Woman Arrested for Prostitution

OCEAN PINES, Md. - Ocean Pines Police arrested a 30-year-old woman for prostitution.

According to police, Megan Lynn Tyndall reportedly advertised massage services over the internet. An undercover police officer answered the alleged massage service and was able to develop information which resulted in the arrest.

Tyndall faces one count of criminal prostitution. She was taken before a District Court Commissioner and was released on her personal recognizance, pending trial.

The investigation is continuing, and additional charges may follow.

