Part of Local Orchard Missing-- For Now

Pitchers at this year's softball tournament hope to strike out the other team. For businesses in Wicomico County - they say they've already struck gold.
Hotel staff at The Hampton Inn in Salisbury have been preparing since January for the event. Now, they're booked.More
Pitchers at this year's softball tournament hope to strike out the other team. For businesses in Wicomico County - they say they've already struck gold.
Hotel staff at The Hampton Inn in Salisbury have been preparing since January for the event. Now, they're booked.More
Town leaders and residents of Marydel say they're hoping to move forward after state officials said the former mayor pleaded guilty this week to stealing more than $61,000 in town funds.
Former Marydel Mayor Debbie Rowe sentenced Tuesday to a total of nine years in prison for felony theft, misconduct in office, and forgery. The sentences were consecutive to each other for a total sentence of nine years.More
Town leaders and residents of Marydel say they're hoping to move forward after state officials said the former mayor pleaded guilty this week to stealing more than $61,000 in town funds.
Former Marydel Mayor Debbie Rowe sentenced Tuesday to a total of nine years in prison for felony theft, misconduct in office, and forgery. The sentences were consecutive to each other for a total sentence of nine years.More
If approved, Wicomico County hopes to upgrade the Morris Mill dam this fall. Director of Public Works for Wicomico County, Dallas Baker, said engineers estimate this project to come out to $1.4 million dollars. Baker said if approved they would like to completely re-do the Morris Mill dam which, in turn will tack on about 50 more years to its life.More
If approved, Wicomico County hopes to upgrade the Morris Mill dam this fall. Director of Public Works for Wicomico County, Dallas Baker, said engineers estimate this project to come out to $1.4 million dollars. Baker said if approved they would like to completely re-do the Morris Mill dam which, in turn will tack on about 50 more years to its life.More