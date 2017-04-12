Part of Local Orchard Missing-- For Now - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Part of Local Orchard Missing-- For Now

Posted: Updated:

BRIDGEVILLE, DE -  Tom Smith is a fourth generation farmer in Sussex County.  His family owns the popular T.S. Smith & Sons produce market located right on Route 13 in Bridgeville. They are famous for their delicious apples and peaches.  If you driven past their orchards lately you'll notice something very different. A 14-acre orchard  is now completely bare, says Smith, "That orchard actually has been in 15 years which is probably two years longer than it should have been."  

The Smith family says it was time to replace those peach trees which have taken a beating over the last 15 years from Nor'easters and hurricanes. "Peach trees are very susceptible to root rot. Once the root system is damaged. So you may have started with 120 trees per acre, and now your down to 80. So your production per acre is not good enough to justify mowing costs and spraying costs to keep them in production."

Next up they are planting a new crop of peach trees which from the time they plant them to seeing a return on their investment will take about four years, and  a couple of years from now will be a great peach site.

As for the remaining peach crop on the other side of route 13, T.S. Smith customers could be in for quite a summer, "we still have four weeks to worry about a late season frost, and cold weather but we've had a great bloom and set, and hopefully we're very optimistic we're going to have  a great year", says Smith. 

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Softball Tournament Brings Millions to Wicomico County

    Softball Tournament Brings Millions to Wicomico County

    Pitchers at this year's softball tournament hope to strike out the other team. For businesses in Wicomico County - they say they've already struck gold.

    Hotel staff at The Hampton Inn in Salisbury have been preparing since January for the event. Now, they're booked.

    More

    Pitchers at this year's softball tournament hope to strike out the other team. For businesses in Wicomico County - they say they've already struck gold.

    Hotel staff at The Hampton Inn in Salisbury have been preparing since January for the event. Now, they're booked.

    More

  • Marydel Looks To Move Forward After Former Mayor's Sentencing

    Marydel Looks To Move Forward After Former Mayor's Sentencing

    Town leaders and residents of Marydel say they're hoping to move forward after state officials said the former mayor pleaded guilty this week to stealing more than $61,000 in town funds.

    Former Marydel Mayor Debbie Rowe sentenced Tuesday to a total of nine years in prison for felony theft, misconduct in office, and forgery. The sentences were consecutive to each other for a total sentence of nine years.

    More

    Town leaders and residents of Marydel say they're hoping to move forward after state officials said the former mayor pleaded guilty this week to stealing more than $61,000 in town funds.

    Former Marydel Mayor Debbie Rowe sentenced Tuesday to a total of nine years in prison for felony theft, misconduct in office, and forgery. The sentences were consecutive to each other for a total sentence of nine years.

    More

  • Wicomico County Plans to Upgrade the Morris Mill Dam

    Wicomico County Plans to Upgrade the Morris Mill Dam

    If approved, Wicomico County hopes to upgrade the Morris Mill dam this fall. Director of Public Works for Wicomico County, Dallas Baker, said engineers estimate this project to come out to $1.4 million dollars. Baker said if approved they would like to completely re-do the Morris Mill dam which, in turn will tack on about 50 more years to its life.

    More

    If approved, Wicomico County hopes to upgrade the Morris Mill dam this fall. Director of Public Works for Wicomico County, Dallas Baker, said engineers estimate this project to come out to $1.4 million dollars. Baker said if approved they would like to completely re-do the Morris Mill dam which, in turn will tack on about 50 more years to its life.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices