Police Search for Man Who Led Milton Officers on High-Speed Chase

MILTON, Del. (AP/WBOC) - Police say they're looking for a man they say led them on a high-speed chase that reached speeds up to 90 mph.

Milton Police Department Chief Robert Longo said in a news release that authorities are looking for 31-year-old James Eley in connection to a high-speed chase Tuesday. Eley is charged with multiple offenses including aggressive driving and resisting arrest.



Authorities say they pulled Eley over in the area of Tobin Drive, just within the town limits of Milton, for traveling without his lights on. Police say when officers told him his license was suspended, he fled from the scene. Police say Eley went through several stop signs and sped through intersections at speeds reaching 90 mph.



Officials say police discontinued the chase because Eley's actions were becoming dangerous to the public.

Warrants have been issued for Eley's arrest. He's wanted for disregarding a police officer's signal, driving while suspended, aggressive driving, reckless driving, driving at an unreasonable speed, two counts of failure to stop for a stop sign, improper tail lights, failing to have lights on when required, and resisting arrest.

Information on Eley's whereabouts may be provided by calling the Milton Police Department at 302-684-8547, Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, or via the internet at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.



