Lewes Man Arrested For Sharptown Burglary - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Lewes Man Arrested For Sharptown Burglary

Photo of suspect captured on security camera at the burglarized home (Courtesy: Maryland State Police) Photo of suspect captured on security camera at the burglarized home (Courtesy: Maryland State Police)

SHARPTOWN, Md. - Police are giving credit to the public for their arrest of a burglary suspect in Salisbury.

According to the Maryland State Police Salisbury Barrack, Dashaun Truitt of Lewes has been charged in connection with an incident that happened Tuesday morning on Joe Morgan Road.

Police say around 9:40 that morning, Truitt forced his way into a home and stole several items, then took off before responding state troopers arrived. A neighborhood check revealed an unknown blue, late model sedan parked at the home between 9:15 and 9:30 a.m. Another witness told police about a blue passenger car on Joe Morgan Road heading out of town around the same time.

Police say they identified the suspect thanks to tips from the public. Truitt was arrested Wednesday evening on multiple counts of burglary and theft charges. He was held at the Wicomico County Detention Center on $75,000 bail.

