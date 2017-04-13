St. Paul's by the Sea Church Approved for Building Addition - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

St. Paul's by the Sea Church Approved for Building Addition

St. Paul's by the Sea West Elevation; Photo Credit: Becker Morgan Group St. Paul's by the Sea West Elevation; Photo Credit: Becker Morgan Group

OCEAN CITY, Md.-- St. Paul's by the Sea Episcopal Church has announced renovations to the church's property in Ocean City.

Back in March, the church was awarded approval for renovation plans through a contract with Gillis Gilkerson (GGI Builders). The church's renovation plans, prepared by the Becker Morgan Group, includes construction of a two story addition of approximately 2,300 square feet of usable space, replacing space lost from the destruction of the rectory, and the addition of an accessible restroom in Dewees Hall, the parish’s community hall.

Construction on the church building is expected to begin Monday, April 24 with work on the site plan and the Dewees Hall restroom beginning first and then work on the addition to follow in May. The addition to the north side of the church will require the demolition of the temporary enclosure of the church built after the rectory was razed. The use of the sanctuary for worship services will be unavailable after May 14. Father Matthew D'Amario, Rector of St. Paul's by the Sea, says the church is planning to conduct services in other areas of the building that will not be affected by construction. The church will also be suspending programs of The Red Doors Community Center while construction of the restroom is underway. The Red Doors programs are expected to return in July. Full completion of the reconstruction and renovation project is scheduled for December 15, 2017.

