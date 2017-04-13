The Benedictine School Brings Volunteers to a Cambridge Bakery

CAMBRIDGE, Md.- Benedictines Community Services and Training center helps people with disabilities get jobs within the community.

The Benedictine School in Ridgley Maryland looks to help people who are looking for jobs in the community develop the skills and confidence to get one.

Through job training programs and volunteer work, people who take part in the program leave with a better resume and the skills to land a job on their own.

The program lasts for 8-weeks and some who took part in the program volunteered on Thursday at a local bakery, T's Divine Sweets & More in Cambridge.

Owner of T's Sweets Divine Sweets & More Tamara Jackson who has partnered with the Benedictine School said "Everyone needs the opportunity to train and to feel good about themselves."

One volunteer, Sarah Cutts participated in the job training program and already has 3 jobs. She said "It's made me a feel a lot better about myself. I actually live by myself right now so I don't live with a roommate and I have my own apartment. I get mentoring services and things like that but it's helped me a lot."

Gaffney Shepherd from Benedictine Programs & Services said, "I've seen people come in and when they first get to us they're very shy and not real confident. But, by the time they're done with the training and working in all these wonderful partner ships they're ready and they have the confidence to go out and get their own job."

Shepherd said that everyone has something to offer and is able to work.