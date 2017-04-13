Accomack Man Arrested in Deadly Shooting - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Accomack Man Arrested in Deadly Shooting

NEW CHURCH, Va. - Sheriff's deputies arrested a New Church man after a deadly shooting in Accomack County.

According to Sheriff Todd Godwin, deputies received a report of a shooting on Silverthorne Road on April 1. When deputies arrived on the scene, they found a man with an apparent gunshot wound and EMS pronounced the victim dead at the scene. The victim has been identified as 44-year-old Patrick Wescott of New Church.

 Deputies say an investigation revealed an altercation occurred at the home involving the victim. During the altercation, deputies say a firearm was discharged resulting in the victim’s death.

As a result of the investigation, deputies arrested 67-year-old Lonnie Medlin for 2nd-degree murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of 2nd-degree murder. Medlin was released after posting a $5000 secured bond.,

The investigation into this incident is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office at 757-787-1131 or 757-824-5666, or tips may be submitted through our website at accomackcountysheriffsoffice.org.

