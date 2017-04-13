Kent County Hit-and-Run Victim Wants Suspect to Come Forward

DOVER, Del. -- A woman who police said was driven off the road this week in Dover by another vehicle that sideswiped her SUV is asking for the public's help in the suspect in the case.

Jenna Starke of Magnolia said she is recovering from cuts, bruises, and a concussion in the Tuesday morning crash. Police said the driver of an SUV, identified only as a heavy-set white man sporting a goatee, was tailgating Starke's vehicle before eventually trying to pass ahead of her, over double yellow lines, while traveling in the northbound lane of Kenton Road, near the intersection with College Road.

Police said the SUV side-swiped Starke's vehicle, sending her off the road.

"It was so quick when I went toward the pole. It was so quick. I thought it was going to be the last thing I saw, and not my family," she said.

Police said the driver of the side-swiping vehicle continued onward without stopping.

Starke said the other driver was clearly upset prior to the collision and was tailgating her so closely it was easy to see he was upset.

"It appeared he was very angry and talking in his car very loudly, using his hands and it seemed like he was right in my backseat," she said.

Starke said the suspect needs to come forward.

"He had to see the impact," she said. "He knew that it happened."