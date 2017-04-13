Kent County Hit-and-Run Victim Wants Suspect to Come Forward - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Kent County Hit-and-Run Victim Wants Suspect to Come Forward

Posted: Updated:
The scene of Tuesday morning's crash. (Courtesy of Dover Police Department) The scene of Tuesday morning's crash. (Courtesy of Dover Police Department)

DOVER, Del. -- A woman who police said was driven off the road this week in Dover by another vehicle that sideswiped her SUV is asking for the public's help in the suspect in the case.

Jenna Starke of Magnolia said she is recovering from cuts, bruises, and a concussion in the Tuesday morning crash. Police said the driver of an SUV, identified only as a heavy-set white man sporting a goatee, was tailgating Starke's vehicle before eventually trying to pass ahead of her, over double yellow lines, while traveling in the northbound lane of Kenton Road, near the intersection with College Road.

Police said the SUV side-swiped Starke's vehicle, sending her off the road.

"It was so quick when I went toward the pole. It was so quick. I thought it was going to be the last thing I saw, and not my family," she said.

Police said the driver of the side-swiping vehicle continued onward without stopping. 

Starke said the other driver was clearly upset prior to the collision and was tailgating her so closely it was easy to see he was upset.

"It appeared he was very angry and talking in his car very loudly, using his hands and it seemed like he was right in my backseat," she said.

Starke said the suspect needs to come forward.

"He had to see the impact," she said. "He knew that it happened."

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • DEVELOPING: Police Investigate Serious Crash in Laurel

    Police Investigate Serious Crash in Laurel

    07/15/2017 22:50:00 -04:002017-07-16 02:50:00 GMT
    Saturday, July 15 2017 10:50 PM EDT2017-07-16 02:50:29 GMT
    LAUREL, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a serious crash involving a motorcycle in Laurel.According to police, shortly before 9:30 p.m., a motorcycle and a bicycle crashed on Route 13 at Laurel Road. Police say the bicyclist is suffering seMore
    LAUREL, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a serious crash involving a motorcycle in Laurel.According to police, shortly before 9:30 p.m., a motorcycle and a bicycle crashed on Route 13 at Laurel Road. Police say the bicyclist is suffering seMore

  • Baby Giraffe At Maryland Zoo Dies

    Baby Giraffe At Maryland Zoo Dies

    07/15/2017 22:43:00 -04:002017-07-16 02:43:00 GMT
    Saturday, July 15 2017 10:43 PM EDT2017-07-16 02:43:09 GMT
    Credit: Maryland ZooCredit: Maryland Zoo
    BALTIMORE (AP) - The Maryland Zoo says a young giraffe that has been struggling since birth has died.More
    BALTIMORE (AP) - The Maryland Zoo says a young giraffe that has been struggling since birth has died.More

  • Rehoboth Canopy Ban Well Received, Officials Say

    Rehoboth Canopy Ban Well Received, Officials Say

    07/15/2017 22:38:00 -04:002017-07-16 02:38:00 GMT
    Saturday, July 15 2017 10:38 PM EDT2017-07-16 02:38:48 GMT
    Rehoboth Beach, DelawareRehoboth Beach, Delaware
    REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) - Local officials say a ban on tents at Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, is getting a mostly positive reception. Frank Maragos, who was visiting from Culpepper, Virginia, says the tents took up too much space on the beach. The tent andMore
    REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) - Local officials say a ban on tents at Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, is getting a mostly positive reception. Frank Maragos, who was visiting from Culpepper, Virginia, says the tents took up too much space on the beach. The tent andMore
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices