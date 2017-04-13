Milford Man Charged with Robbing Wawa - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Milford Man Charged with Robbing Wawa

MILFORD, Del. - The Milford Police Department says it has arrested a man in connection with a robbery at a Wawa.

Officers were called to investigate a robbery at the Wawa on N. DuPont just after 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday April 12, 2017.

Officers say as they were heading to the Wawa, they spotted a man walking away from the area and stopped him. That man, Brian May, 28, of Milford, DE, was later identified by the store clerk as the suspect who committed the robbery.

Investigators say May allegedly entered into the store, approached the clerk, and asked for a pack of cigarettes. It's alleged that May then asked the clerk for all the money in the cash register, while moving his hand around in his sweatshirt pocket. The clerk complied with his demands and turned over an undisclosed amount of money because the clerk believed that May had weapon. 

Investigators say after May got the money, he fled from the business and began removing his clothes, which were located by detectives in the Wawa parking lot.

Officers say May was then stopped several minutes later in the area of Kent Sussex Auto Care by patrol units and detained.  The clothing that May was wearing matched the clothing of the robbery suspect from the surveillance footage obtained from Wawa.

May was charged with Robbery 1st Degree and Wearing A Disguise During The Commission Of A Felony. He was arraigned through Justice of the Peace Court 7 and released on unsecured bail.  He was given a future preliminary hearing date in Kent County Court of Common Pleas.

