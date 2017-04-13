Woman and Teenager Facing Gun and Drug Charges

MILFORD, Del. - The Milford Police Department says it arrested a woman and teenager on gun and drug charges following a disorderly incident.

Milford Police say officers responded to a disorderly incident in the 4500 block of Summer Brook Way just before 8 p.m. on Tuesday April 11, 2017.

While officers were talking with the residents, officers say they detected a strong odor of marijuana emitting from inside the home. Officers then learned that a 17 year old, who lived at the home, was involved in the disorderly incident and was allegedly known to carry and unknown type of handgun.

Officers advised the homeowner and another adult inside the house, identified as Renee Daniels, 38 of Milford, DE, that they smelled marijuana coming from her home and that the 17 year old may have a handgun.

Officers say they searched the home and found 305 grams of suspected marijuana and 0.3 grams of suspected cocaine, along with drug paraphernalia.

Police say most of the alleged drugs and drug paraphernalia were located in the 17 year old's bedroom and in a nearby bathroom.

Officers say they then searched Daniels' two vehicles and smelled marijuana in one of them. They then found 65 grams of suspected marijuana in the car's glove box.

In this same vehicle, officers say they found an "UZI" automatic style loaded 9mm firearm loaded with 36 rounds of 9mm ammunition. The gun was allegedly concealed under the front passenger seat. Investigators say Daniels was the owner of the gun but allegedly permitted the 17 year old to possess the firearm even though they were a minor.

Daniels was charged with Possession With Intent To Deliver A Controlled Substance With An Aggravating Factor; Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony; Manufactures, Delivers, Or Possesses With Intent To Manufacture, Deliver A Controlled Substance; Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon A Firearm; Giving a Firearm To Person Prohibited; Conspiracy 2nd Degree; Possess Consume A Controlled Or Counterfeit Substance Except Human Growth Hormone Without A Prescription With An Aggravating Factor; Endangering The Welfare Of A Child By Committing A Title 16 Offense With Child In The Dwelling; and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Marijuana Related-Civil Violation. She was arraigned through Justice of the Peace Court 3 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in default of $48,050.00 USC secured bail. She was given a future preliminary hearing date in Sussex County Court of Common Pleas.

The 17 year old was charged with Possession With Intent To Deliver A Controlled Substance With An Aggravating Factor; Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony; Manufactures, Delivers, Or Possesses With Intent To Manufacture, Deliver A Controlled Substance; Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon A Firearm; Conspiracy 2ndDegree; Possess Consume A Controlled Or Counterfeit Substance Except Human Growth Hormone Without A Prescription With An Aggravating Factor; Endangering The Welfare Of A Child By Committing A Title 16 Offense With Child In The Dwelling; and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Marijuana Related-Civil Violation. They were arraigned through Justice of the Peace Court 3 and committed to the Stevenson House Detention Center in default of secured bail. They were given a future court date in Sussex County Family Court.