Owners of Fat Daddy's in Ocean City May Face Class Action Lawsuit

BALTIMORE, Md. - A federal judge has conditionally certified a class action lawsuit against the owners of Fat Daddy's in Ocean City for allegedly not paying employees overtime.

Edward B. Braude and wife Lisa A. Braude own several Fat Daddy's locations in Ocean City. 

The suit was brought by a former employee who says he and other employees routinely worked more than 40 hours per week and were not compensated appropriately. 

After reviewing statements and evidence, Justice Richard D. Bennett determined there was enough cause for the suit to move forward and be filed under class action status. 

