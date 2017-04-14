UPDATED: Body Found in Somerset County; Homicide Investigators Involved

EDEN, Md. - Police have now identified the body of a man found in Somerset County Friday morning.

Maryland State Police say the victim is 22-year-old Walter Whitehead of Salisbury. He was found dead in the 32000 block of Flower Hill Church Road in Eden, and homicide investigators are involved.

Shortly before 7 a.m. on Friday, the Princess Anne Barrack received a 911 call from a neighbor who saw a body lying in the back yard of the home next-door. Whitehead's body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy.

State police have set up a perimeter to secure the scene. There are no further details at this time.