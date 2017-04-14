Molotov Cocktail Causes Queen Anne's Co. House Fire

CHESTERTOWN, Md. - State fire marshals say a fire at a vacant Chestertown home on Thursday was arson.

According to the Office of the State Fire Marshal, the fire at 2205 Pondtown Road started when someone threw a molotov cocktail through the window of a rear bedroom. The fire burned itself out before firefighters arrived but still caused an estimated $1,000 in damage, according to fire officials.

The one-story home was owned by the bank, and fire marshals say the fire was discovered by a contractor hired by the bank.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at the Upper Eastern Office of the State Fire Marshal in Easton at 410-822-7609.