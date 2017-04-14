More Than 40 Arrested in Greenwood Drug Bust

GREENWOOD, Del. – Delaware State Police say they arrested more than 40 people after a drug investigation in Greenwood, DE.

The Delaware State Police Kent County Drug Unit says the arrests came at the culmination of a three month investigation into the buying of illegal drugs at Unity Lane, Greenwood.

Authorities say the investigation ended on April 13, 2017 as members of the Kent County Drug Unit (KDU) with the assistance of the Kent County Governor’s Task Force (GTF) and the New Jersey National Guard Counterdrug Task Force responded to unit block of Unity Lane to carryout a search warrant in response to numerous people buying illegal drugs in an open air style drug environment.

During the drug investigation eight search warrants were obtained within the community. Police say the ring leaders of the drug organization were identified as Frank Lovett and Jermaine Boyd.

State Police detectives with the assistance of patrol units, Special Operations Response Team (SORT), Dover Police Department, Army National Guard, Harrington Police Department, Dewey Beach Police Department and the Delaware Department of Justice assisted with the search and arrest warrants.

Investigators say as a result of the search warrants, the following items were seized:

Over 101 grams of crack cocaine packaged for sale, 531 baggies of heroin (3.717 grams), 48 grams marijuana, Loaded .357 Ruger handgun which was reported stolen in 2016, Loaded 9mm Hi Point Model 995 Assault Rifle, .22 caliber handgun, Shotgun, Loaded .380 Browning handgun, ammunition and over $2,300.00 in suspected drug proceeds was also seized.

All subjects were transported to Troop 3 in Camden where they were each charged with Racketeering, Drug Dealing, Wearing a Disguise During a Felony, Conspiracy II, five counts of Possession of a Firearm by Person Prohibited, Receiving a Stolen Firearm, Tier 5 Possession, Tier 4 Possession and Tier 3 Possession.

Jermaine Boyd, 26 of Dover, was arraigned before Justice of the Peace Court 2 and committed to James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in default of $169,500.00 cash bail.

Mark Boyd, 59 of Greenwood, was arraigned before Justice of the Peace Court 2 and committed to James T. Vaughn Correctional Center on $152,000.00 cash.

Joseph Rayshawne Palmer, 25 of Greenwood, was arraigned before Justice of the Peace Court 2 and committed to James T. Vaughn Correctional Center on $152,000.00 cash bond.

Shanun Handy, 32 of Greenwood, was arraigned before Justice of the Peace Court 2 and committed to James T. Vaughn Correctional Center on $152,000.00 cash bond.

Frank R. Lovett, 29 of Harrington, was arraigned before Justice of the Peace Court 2 and committed to the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center on $89,000.00 secured bail.

During the investigation, 36 additional defendants were also charged by members of the Delaware State Police Kent County Drug Unit and the Governor’s Task Force for various drug offenses. Between the months of January to April 2017 the following were arrested as part of this active and ongoing investigation:

Stanley Spencer, 47 of Milford, was arrested for Possession of Crack Cocaine, Heroin and Drug Paraphernalia.

Joyce Chapman, 49 of Dover, was arrested for Possession of Crack Cocaine.

Frank Lovett, 29 of Greenwood, was arrested for Resisting Arrest.

David Vilone, 27 of Harrington, was arrested for Resisting Arrest, Tampering and Drug Paraphernalia.

Roxanne Higham, 47 of Townsend, was arrested for Felony DUI.

Vicki Porter, 51 of Harrington, was arrested for Possession of Crack Cocaine and Drug Paraphernalia.

Shaynee Boone, 28 of Harrington, was arrested for Possession of Crack Cocaine and Conspiracy.

Jacquelyn Schlegel, 30 of Harrington, was arrested for Possession of Crack Cocaine and Conspiracy.

Melinda Reed, 28 of Milford, was arrested for Possession of Crack Cocaine, Heroin, Drug Paraphernalia and Conspiracy.

Sarah Reed, 23 of Milford, was arrested for Possession of Crack Cocaine, Heroin, Drug Paraphernalia and Conspiracy.

Carrie Cain, 38 of Milton, was arrested for Possession of Crack Cocaine, Heroin, Drug Paraphernalia and Conspiracy.

Jamie Seeger, 35 of Felton, was arrested for Possession of Crack Cocaine, Conspiracy and Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

James Obyrne, 23 of Dover, was arrested for Possession of Crack Cocaine, Conspiracy and Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

Amdrea Farley, 25 of Felton, was arrested for Possession of Crack Cocaine and Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

Melissa Lindenmeier, 35 of Harrington, was arrested for Possession of Crack Cocaine, Heroin, Drug Paraphernalia and Conspiracy.

Reginald Marshall, 36 of Milford, was arrested for Possession of Crack Cocaine, Heroin, Drug Paraphernalia and Conspiracy.

Corey Comstock, 23 of Milford, was arrested for Possession of Crack Cocaine and Paraphernalia.

Larry Owens, 55 of Harrington, was arrested for Possession of Marijuana.

Douglas Coppock, 26 of Frederica, was arrested for Possession of Crack Cocaine and Paraphernalia.

Laurie Wilcutts, 37 of Frederica, was arrested for Possession of Crack Cocaine, Heroin and Conspiracy.

Ashlee Gillespie, 27 of Harrington, was arrested for Possession of Crack Cocaine, Heroin and Conspiracy.

Jamie Chrisler, 30 of Dover, was arrested for Possession of Crack Cocaine, Paraphernalia and Conspiracy.

Tina Herzog, 28 of Milford, was arrested for Possession of Crack Cocaine, Paraphernalia and Conspiracy.

Gerimino Gomez, 43 of Harrington, was arrested for Tampering and Drug Paraphernalia.

Angela Evans, 39 of Felton, was arrested for Possession of Heroin, Paraphernalia and Conspiracy.

Eric Estabrook, 39 of Frederica, was arrested for Possession of Heroin, Paraphernalia and Conspiracy.

Randal Reny, 34 of Hartly, was arrested for Possession of Marijuana.

Courtney Krebel, 38 of Harrington, was arrested for Possession of Heroin and Paraphernalia.

Bayard Spence, 27 of Houston, was arrested for Possession of Heroin and Paraphernalia.

Lilton Stevens, 40 of Harrington, was arrested for Delivery of Crack Cocaine, Possession with the Intent to Deliver Crack Cocaine and Paraphernalia.

Ryan Lefort, 25 of Harrington, was arrested for Possession of Heroin and Paraphernalia.

Jeremy Howard, 36 of Magnolia, was arrested as a local fugitive.

Katherine Leech, 31 of Magnolia was arrested as a local fugitive.

Travis Crowe, 41 of Magnolia was arrested as a local fugitive.

Ashley Henderson, 26 of Harrington, was arrested for Criminal Solicitation and Drug Paraphernalia.

Melissa Glenn, 37 of Seaford, was arrested for Criminal Solicitation and Drug Paraphernalia.

This is an active and ongoing investigation with continued proactive enforcement.