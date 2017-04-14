Company Number One Willing to Operate Out of SBY Airport - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Company Number One Willing to Operate Out of SBY Airport

SALISBURY, Md.- Company Number One said they will be happy to operate out of the Salisbury-Ocean City-Wicomico Regional Airport.

The airport currently receives fire service from Piedmont Airlines. But, come November 31st Piedmont will no longer be offering their services to the airport.

After the City of Salisbury and Wicomico County met, officials realized this might be a great location for Company Number One.

Company Number One announced it would separate from the City of Salisbury and it's fire department come July and they still have yet to officially claim a home.

Since then, the City of Salisbury and Wicomico County proposed the airport territory could potentially be given to Company Number One. If accepted, Company One would operate out of a hanger at the airport.

Chief of Company Number One Cory Pollidore said "We're more than happy to take that on December 1st and manage the staffing for the airport so that the airport can grow and expand."

Assistant Chief of the Salisbury Fire Department Station 16 David Black said the Salisbury Fire Department has an excellent ISO rating. That means insurance companies have high confidence and it's fire protection ability. And Black said he doesn't want Company One to change that.

"That says something about the service that they provide. And I as a homeowner in nutters don't want to lose that service," Black said.

Black also mentioned some of his other concerns regarding Company Number One serving a territory that he lives in, Nutters Crossing.

"I think part of it is since I live there I've actually gone out and had a insurance evaluation made of what it would be and I'm definitely going to have an increase in my house fire insurance," Black said.

Pollidore also said that if they do accept the airport territory they would also like to build a sub-station. Pollidore believes that have a sub-station "will be beneficial to the public safety of that area," he said.

Currently all plans for Company Number One to build a fire department on Snow Hill Rd are on hold until the plans at the airport are figured out. 

