Parts of Route 9 in Georgetown Closed for Pipe Replacement

GEORGETOWN, Del. - Two different sections of Route 9 are now shut down to dig out and replace crossroad pipes underneath the road.

Route 9 is closed between Substation Road and Old Furnace Road and additionally between Old Furnace Road and Experimental Station Road from Friday April 14th until Sunday April 23rd. DelDOT's contractor, Zack Excavating Inc. is replacing the metal pipes that carry stream water beneath the road. DelDOT Bridge Engineer Jason Hastings says safety was their primary concern.

"Unfortunately we had a couple locations across the state throughout the years that had similar metal pipes carrying streams across the road that when the waters rose they washed out the fill [and] we had sinkholes collapse," he says. "That's what we're trying to prevent."

There will also be a minor reconstruction of the roadway approach and work in the stream to prevent erosion. Hastings says crews will be working around the clock to get the work done, which was timed to coincide with Sussex Tech High School's Spring Break and before the summer rush.

"Obviously this is an East-West beach route so we couldn't do it during the summer," he says. "We are trying to minimize the impact to the residents, the school, and the beach traffic as much we can."

DelDOT says the project will cost $342,000 in state funds, and detours are already in place, with motorists taking Hardscrabble Road to connect them to 113, or take them westbound from 113 to part of Route 9 that's open. Signage is in place to reflect the detours.

All local roads are open as well.

"Take your time. Plan your route out," Hastings advises. "Google's probably not going to tell you that this is closed, so just be aware and watch the signage."

Old Furnace Road will remain open to provide access to the areas between the closures.