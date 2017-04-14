DE Turf's First Tournament Marks First Test of Traffic Plan - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

DE Turf's First Tournament Marks First Test of Traffic Plan

DOVER, Del. -- A field hockey tournament being held this weekend at the DE Turf sports complex near Frederica marks the first major event for the venue and the initial opportunity to measure how new traffic plans will affect a stretch of State Route 1 in Kent County.

The multi-sport complex is hosting the Shooting Star Field Hockey Showcase tournament through Saturday, meaning numerous crossover sections between the northbound and southbound lanes of SR 1 will be closed during peak arrival hours for the event. Officials with the Delaware Department of Transportation said it will help keep traffic flowing and force many drivers to use the interchanges in North Frederica and at Thompsonville Road to change direction.

"The easiest way to transition from a northbound to a southbound--or vice versa--is to use the interchanges, so you don't have to cross traffic," said Mike Rivera with DelDOT's traffic division.

But many people who frequently travel along SR 1 are curious to see how the hundreds or thousands of additional vehicles passing through the area for events may affect traffic, especially during beach season.

"It's going to be pretty bad on both sides," said Robert Creeden of Magnolia.

DE Turf Executive Director Chris Giacomucci said 84 teams are participating in the tournament, bringing coaches, referees, and families with them.

"We're expecting probably a couple thousand. You know that's what we're preparing for and that's what we expect on most of these large weekends," he said.

Despite the potential for more congestion on SR 1 and on local roads, Creeden's grandfather, Richard Jester, of Frederica, said the sports complex could be a boon for the nearby town.

"I think it's going to bring a lot of people to this community and this community is starting to die a little bit," he said.

