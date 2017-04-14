Investigators Determine Sharptown Warehouse Fire Accidental

As WBOC's Tom Lehman reports, Dover Police say they've seen a drop in shoplifting since they started posting mugshots to Facebook.More
Delaware State Police say they have arrested four people and are looking for a fifth for burglaries in Kent and Sussex Counties and an attempted robbery near Milford.
Police say detectives began their investigation in early July when there were a series of burglaries where the thieves were taking chainsaws and money.More
