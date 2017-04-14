Investigators Determine Sharptown Warehouse Fire Accidental

SHARPTOWN, Md. – The Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office has ruled Friday afternoon’s fire at Expert House Movers as accidental.

According to the Office of the State Fire Marshal, the fire began around 1 pm Friday inside a commercial outbuilding at Expert House Movers on Elzey Brown Loop. The Sharptown Fire Department as well as more than 40 firefighters from surrounding fire companies responded to the fire, which took approximately two hours to control.

Investigators have determined the fire was accidental due to welding repairs being done inside the building. Damages are estimated at $1 million. No injuries were reported.