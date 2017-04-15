Teenager Arrested for Setting Fire to Political Billboard in Pri - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Teenager Arrested for Setting Fire to Political Billboard in Princess Anne


By Madeleine Overturf
SOMERSET COUNTY, Md. - A Baltimore teenager has been arrested for allegedly setting fire to a political billboard she may have disagreed with.

According to the Office of the State Fire Marshal, the fire took place Friday shortly before 3 p.m. in the area of 12138 Carol Lane in Princess Anne. The billboard was owned by Robert Wink and located in the nearby shopping center, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office. An investigation revealed that someone intentionally set the billboard on fire due to political differences with the billboard's postings, and the fire caused about $800 in damages. The Princess Anne Fire Department responded to the fire after a passerby called 911. The fire was put out within a few minutes. 

A release from the State Fire Marshal's Office did not disclose what political messages the billboard displayed. 

During an investigation, authorities identified 19 year old D'Asia R. Perry of Baltimore as a suspect, as she drove the car involved in the incident, authorities say. According to the State Fire Marshal's office, Perry was found on the UMES campus and charged with second-degree arson, malicious burning, trespassing, obstruction and hindering, and the commission of a hate crime. She was taken to the Somerset County Commissioner and later released on $20,000 bond.

Police are still searching for a second suspect involved in the incident, seen with Perry in a vehicle identified as a newer model silver, Volkswagen Beetle. Anyone with any information in reference to this incident is asked to call the State Fire Marshal's Office at 410-713-3780 or the Arson Hotline at 1-800-492-7529. All callers may remain anonymous.

