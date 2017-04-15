Correctional Officer Assaulted at Vaughn Prison

SMYRNA, Del. - A correctional officer has been assaulted at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna.

According to a release from the Correctional Officers Association of Delaware, the assault happened shortly after 6:30 p.m. on Friday when a group of 20-25 inmates from the pre-trial area of the center were in a dining hall for dinner. The association says it's a standing rule that inmates not speak while in the dining halls. According to the release, at some point during the meal a group of inmates began to talk, and were told not to. As one of the two officers in the dining hall approached the table where the talking inmates sat, other inmates at other tables began to speak. At that point, the second officer gave order for the talking to stop, and then an inmate from the first table stood up and shoved the first officer back towards the wall.

The association says at this point other inmates started towards that officer as the second officer called for backup on his radio. The officers made their way to the door with the inmate that shoved the officer where they were met by other staff members. The inmate that shoved the officer was safely removed from the chow hall and other officers were able to restore order.

Geoff Klopp, the president of the Correctional Officers Association of Delaware released the following statement after the incident:

"This week the administration at JTVCC requested that 721 vacant positions be filled with Officers working overtime. We have seen this number rise week after week and this is burning our Officers out. Now, you have two Officers locked in a chow hall, outnumbered 10 to 1 and one of them is assaulted. So, you burn your staff out with overtime, many of the shifts being mandatory, and they have not been given any hope that help is on the way. Honestly, what has been done since February? Some Officers have received radios that they should have had years ago and that's about it. There is a new DOC Motor Pool facility being built at JTVCC, a new storage building is being constructed at CVOP and there is more new fencing in place at the State Police horse stables located at the Central Violation of Probation facility near JTVCC. I guess we can see where the Governor and our state leaders have put Correctional Officers on their list of priorities. Can you hear the can being kicked down the road?"

No injuries were reported during the incident.