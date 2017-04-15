Two Storage Sheds Destroyed in Georgetown Fire

GEORGETOWN, Del. - Two storage sheds have been burned to the ground after a controlled burn went awry on Saturday.

According to the Georgetown Fire Department, firefighters from Georgetown, Ellendale, Bridgeville and EMS units from Georgetown and Sussex County responded to the 16000 block of Seashore Highway in Georgetown shortly before 2 p.m. on Saturday. They were originally dispatched for a garage fire, but once on scene discovered two 20 x 20 storage units fully engulfed in flames. The property owner told firefighters he was conducting a controlled burn when the fire got away and made its way to the sheds, the Georgetown Fire Department says.

The firefighters were on scene for about an hour to put out the flames, and the State Fire Marshal's office also responded to investigate. According to the Georgetown Fire Department, no one was hurt, and the exact amount of monetary damages must be determined by the State Fire Marshal's office.

The Georgetown Fire Department stresses people keep an eye on all controlled burns and pay attention to how dry and windy it is before starting any fire.