Man Killed at Mud Bog Event in Exmore

EXMORE, Va. - A man is dead after an accident at a Mud Bog event in Accomack County.

Virginia State Police say that they responded to the Belle Haven Moose Lodge in Exmore shortly after 3 p.m. on Saturday for reports of a pedestrian struck by a mud hop vehicle. When they arrived on scene, they learned the Moose Lodge was holding a Mud Bog event, and a man was taking pictures of the event. Police say that he was actively photographing the truck race through the pit when he was hit by a truck participating in the event.

Police say this is being investigated as an accidental death and they are trying to reach the man's family member to notify them of his death.

Police say the driver of the vehicle that struck the man was not hurt.