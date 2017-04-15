Man Killed at Mud Bog Event in Exmore

Harriet Tubman and Ella Fitzgerald are some familiar faces that are honored right off Route 50 in Cambridge.
A new mural commemorates the city's African American heritage and comes a week before the 50th anniversary of the Cambridge Race Riots.More
Authorities say a woman was stabbed to death outside a hospital in Northampton County on Virginia's Eastern Shore. Northampton County Sheriff David L. Doughty Jr. says 42-year-old Shelli L. Crockett of Keller, Virginia, died after being attacked Monday morning during a domestic dispute in a parking lot outside Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital in Nassawadox.More
