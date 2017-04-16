Man Identified in Fatal Mud Bog Accident

Offering a cool drink of water to an animal on a hot day probably sounds humane. But for the horses on Assateague Island, that act of kindness could turn these treasured icons into public nuisances.
"They're going to protect it from other horses and they're going to protect it from other humans, too," said Assateague Island National Seashore park ranger Liz Davis. "They don't want anyone else butting in line."More
Harriet Tubman and Ella Fitzgerald are some familiar faces that are honored right off Route 50 in Cambridge.
A new mural commemorates the city's African American heritage and comes a week before the 50th anniversary of the Cambridge Race Riots.More
The MAC Center's "Anti-Gravity Treadmill" is revolutionizing the way we work out. The Anti-Gravity Treadmill is said to be one of the closest sensations you can get compared to walking on the moon. The machine is better known as the Alter-G and it gives people a weightless feeling. The treadmill works for people of all shapes, sizes, ages and conditions.More
