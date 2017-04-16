Man Identified in Fatal Mud Bog Accident

EXMORE, Va. - A Virginia Beach man has been identified as the man killed in a Mud Bog event in Accomack County on Saturday.

According to Virginia State Police, 48-year-old Rick Ulerick of the 6300 block of Knob Hill Drive in Virginia Beach was photographing a Mud Bog race at the Belle Haven Moose Lodge in Exmore when he was struck by a truck in the race.

Police say he was in the pit when the accident happened around 3 p.m. on Saturday. Police say this is being investigated as an accidental death.

Police say the driver of the vehicle that struck the man was not hurt.