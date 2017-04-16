Police Investigate Attempted Robbery Using "Letgo" App

SALISBURY, Md. -- Detectives with the Salisbury Police Department say they are working to identify two men who used the online app "Letgo" to try and rob potential buyers.

Police say Saturday between 6:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Hammond Street following three separate reports of attempted robbery. Upon interviewing the witnesses, police determined the suspects lured the victims using the "Letgo" app, attempting to sell a vehicle and arranging for the victims to meet up with them at the same location. The first victim said they realized the setup was unusual and immediately called the police. The second victim met with the suspects when one of the suspects informed them he had a handgun, demanding property from the victim. The second victim was able to flee and avoid robbery. The third victim also responded to the same posting, meeting up with the same suspects, and fleeing after one of the suspects displayed what appeared to be a handgun.

Police say there were no injuries reported from either of the three incidents. The suspects are described as black men, 25-30 years of age, one short and stocky, and the other tall with a skinny build. Anyone with information on the identity and/or whereabouts of these suspects are asked to contact the Salisbury Police Department at (410) 548-3165.