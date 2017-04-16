Federalsburg Woman Accused of Assaulting Child at Pizza Hut

EASTON, Md. - A Caroline County woman has been arrested for allegedly grabbing a child when she did not approve of his behavior in a local restaurant.

Easton Police say it happened Saturday at the Pizza Hut in Easton. Officers were called there for a report of a woman putting her hands on a child.

They say 42-year-old Christine Spray of Federalsburg had begun to yell about the child's behavior. According to police, as the child's family prepared to leave, Spray grabbed the child by the arm and spun him around. She reportedly yelled at the child before walking away from the restaurant. Police say when they caught up to her, she smelled of alcohol.

Spray was arrested and charged with second-degree assault and disorderly conduct. She was later taken before a commissioner and held at the Talbot County Detention Center on no bond.