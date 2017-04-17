Fire Heavily Damages Milk House at Kent County, Md. Dairy Farm

Offering a cool drink of water to an animal on a hot day probably sounds humane. But for the horses on Assateague Island, that act of kindness could turn these treasured icons into public nuisances.
"They're going to protect it from other horses and they're going to protect it from other humans, too," said Assateague Island National Seashore park ranger Liz Davis. "They don't want anyone else butting in line."
The MAC Center's "Anti-Gravity Treadmill" is revolutionizing the way we work out. The Anti-Gravity Treadmill is said to be one of the closest sensations you can get compared to walking on the moon. The machine is better known as the Alter-G and it gives people a weightless feeling. The treadmill works for people of all shapes, sizes, ages and conditions.
The 41st annual J. Millard Tawes Crab and Clam Bake gets underway in Crisfield on Wednesday.
Those in attendance will enjoy all-you-can-eat steamed crabs, hot clams, mouthwatering shrimp, corn on the cob, cool watermelon and much more.
The four-hour event at Somers Cove Marina kicks off at noon and ends at 4 p.m.
Tickets are $45.
