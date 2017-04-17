Fire Heavily Damages Milk House at Kent County, Md. Dairy Farm

KENNEDYVILLE, Md.- Authorities are investigating a weekend fire that caused an estimated $300,000 in combined damage to a milk house at a dairy farm in Kent County.

The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said the two-alarm blaze occurred shortly after 10 p.m. at the 40-foot by 250-foot structure located at 12859 Vansant Corner Road in Kennedyville.

It took 50 firefighters from the Galena Volunteer Fire Department nearly an hour to get the fire under control. The fire caused approximately $200,000 in damage to the structure and another $100,000 in damage to its contents. There were no reporters.

Investigators said the fire started in the laundry room but how it started remains under investigation.