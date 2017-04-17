Salisbury Police: Man, Teen Used App to Bait Robbery Victims

SALISBURY, Md.- Salisbury police say a 21-year-old man and a 15-year-old juvenile are facing multiple charges after they used a mobile app to lure robbery victims.

Police said that between 6 and 9 p.m. Saturday, officers and detectives responded to the 400 block of Hammond Street for three separate reports of attempted robberies. Further investigation revealed that the victims initiated contact with the suspects over the buying and selling app “Letgo."

Investigators said the suspects attempted to sell a vehicle, and the victims met with the suspects on the 400 block of Hammond Street.

The first victim realized the situation was unusual and immediately reported the incident to police. Police said the second victim met with the suspects, and the suspects displayed what was described by the victim as a handgun, while demanding property from the victim. The second victim was able to flee the area to avoid the robbery.

The third victim also responded to the same posting and eventually met with the same suspects. Police said one of the suspects displayed what appeared to be a handgun, and demanded property from the victim. The third victim was able to flee the area. There were no injuries reported from either of the three incidents.

The following day, Salisbury police detectives acting in an undercover capacity were able to resume conversations with the suspects about making an online purchase of a vehicle through “Letgo." Detectives met the suspects on the 400 block of Hammond Street to initiate the purchase of the vehicle. That is when detectives arrested 21-year-old Kyle Albert Warren of Salisbury, and a 15-year-old juvenile, also of Salisbury. Both were charged with

robbery, attempted robbery, first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and handgun on person.

Warren was ordered held without bond in the Wicomico County Detention Center. The 15-year-old was released to the custody of the Lower Eastern Shore Children's Center.