Salisbury Police: Man, Teen Used App to Bait Robbery Victims - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Salisbury Police: Man, Teen Used App to Bait Robbery Victims

Posted: Updated:
Kyle Albert Warren Kyle Albert Warren

SALISBURY, Md.- Salisbury police say a 21-year-old man and a 15-year-old juvenile are facing multiple charges after they used a mobile app to lure robbery victims. 

Police said that between 6 and 9 p.m. Saturday, officers and detectives responded to the 400 block of Hammond Street for three separate reports of attempted robberies. Further investigation revealed that the victims initiated contact with the suspects over the buying and selling app “Letgo."

Investigators said the suspects attempted to sell a vehicle, and the victims met with the suspects on the 400 block of Hammond Street.

The first victim realized the situation was unusual and immediately reported the incident to police. Police said the second victim met with the suspects, and the suspects displayed what was described by the victim as a handgun, while demanding property from the victim. The second victim was able to flee the area to avoid the robbery.

The third victim also responded to the same posting and eventually met with the same suspects. Police said one of the suspects displayed what appeared to be a handgun, and demanded property from the victim. The third victim was able to flee the area. There were no injuries reported from either of the three incidents.

The following day, Salisbury police detectives acting in an undercover capacity were able to resume conversations with the suspects about making an online purchase of a vehicle through “Letgo." Detectives met the suspects on the 400 block of Hammond Street to initiate the purchase of the vehicle. That is when detectives arrested 21-year-old Kyle Albert Warren of Salisbury, and a 15-year-old juvenile, also of Salisbury. Both were charged with 
robbery, attempted robbery, first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and handgun on person.

Warren was ordered held without bond in the Wicomico County Detention Center. The 15-year-old was released to the custody of the Lower Eastern Shore Children's Center. 

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Virginia Town Loses Fire Department

    Virginia Town Loses Fire Department

    07/19/2017 21:24:00 -04:002017-07-20 01:24:00 GMT
    Wednesday, July 19 2017 9:24 PM EDT2017-07-20 01:24:19 GMT
    Small Town in Virginia Loses Fire DepartmentSmall Town in Virginia Loses Fire Department
    The Accomack Board of Supervisors have voted, and with a 9-0 vote, decided to officially end the funding of the Onley Fire Department, meaning their doors are now closed to the public.More
    The Accomack Board of Supervisors have voted, and with a 9-0 vote, decided to officially end the funding of the Onley Fire Department, meaning their doors are now closed to the public.More

  • Some Cheswold Residents Push for Hydrants in "Old Town"

    Some Cheswold Residents Push for Hydrants in "Old Town"

    Wednesday, July 19 2017 8:44 PM EDT2017-07-20 00:44:13 GMT
    Wednesday, July 19 2017 8:44 PM EDT2017-07-20 00:44:13 GMT
    The remains of a June 25 fire in Cheswold that left one person dead.The remains of a June 25 fire in Cheswold that left one person dead.
    CHESWOLD, Del. -- An apartment fire in June that killed a woman in Cheswold has prompted renewed calls for water lines and fire hydrants in the "Old Town" section of the Kent County town.The June 25 fire killed a 53-year-old woman and was the latestMore
    CHESWOLD, Del. -- An apartment fire in June that killed a woman in Cheswold has prompted renewed calls for water lines and fire hydrants in the "Old Town" section of the Kent County town.The June 25 fire killed a 53-year-old woman and was the latestMore

  • Despite Cloudy Weather, Heat Remains Stifling in Kent County

    Despite Cloudy Weather, Heat Remains Stifling in Kent County

    Wednesday, July 19 2017 9:04 PM EDT2017-07-20 01:04:48 GMT
    Wednesday, July 19 2017 9:04 PM EDT2017-07-20 01:04:48 GMT
    Ronald Mays plants flowers on Wednesday in Dover.Ronald Mays plants flowers on Wednesday in Dover.
    DOVER, Del. -- Hot and humid weather plagued parts of Delmarva like Kent County on Wednesday, causing uncomfortable conditions amid clouds and some stormy weather during the day.An air quality alert was also in effect on Wednesday as a recent trend of hoMore
    DOVER, Del. -- Hot and humid weather plagued parts of Delmarva like Kent County on Wednesday, causing uncomfortable conditions amid clouds and some stormy weather during the day.An air quality alert was also in effect on Wednesday as a recent trend of hoMore

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Updated: Pilot Critical After Small Plane Crashes into Kent County Field

    Small Plane Crashes in Kent County Field

    07/19/2017 10:49:00 -04:002017-07-19 14:49:00 GMT
    Wednesday, July 19 2017 3:42 PM EDT2017-07-19 19:42:11 GMT
    Wednesday morning's crash scene in Sandtown. (Photo credit: Delaware State Police)Wednesday morning's crash scene in Sandtown. (Photo credit: Delaware State Police)
    Delaware State Police have released the name of a man critically injured after the crop duster plane he was flying crashed into a field in Kent County on Wednesday morning.More
    Delaware State Police have released the name of a man critically injured after the crop duster plane he was flying crashed into a field in Kent County on Wednesday morning.More

  • Police: Salisbury Man Found with $150,000 of Marijuana

    Salisbury Man Found with $150,000 of Marijuana

    07/18/2017 15:53:00 -04:002017-07-18 19:53:00 GMT
    Tuesday, July 18 2017 3:56 PM EDT2017-07-18 19:56:42 GMT
    The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office says a deputy arrested a Salisbury man after a traffic stop revealed an estimated $150,000 of marijuana inside a wooden crate in his vehicle.More
    The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office says a deputy arrested a Salisbury man after a traffic stop revealed an estimated $150,000 of marijuana inside a wooden crate in his vehicle.More

  • Third Suspect Arrested in Magnolia Area Shooting

    Third Suspect Arrested in Magnolia Area Shooting

    Wednesday, July 19 2017 9:56 AM EDT2017-07-19 13:56:35 GMT
    Wednesday, July 19 2017 9:56 AM EDT2017-07-19 13:56:35 GMT
    Marc A. RomanoMarc A. Romano
    Delaware State Police have arrested the third and final suspect wanted in connection with a shooting near Magnolia.More
    Delaware State Police have arrested the third and final suspect wanted in connection with a shooting near Magnolia.More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Visitors Discouraged from Turning Water on for Assateague Ponies

    Visitors Discouraged from Turning Water on for Assateague Ponies

    Offering a cool drink of water to an animal on a hot day probably sounds humane. But for the horses on Assateague Island, that act of kindness could turn these treasured icons into public nuisances.

    "They're going to protect it from other horses and they're going to protect it from other humans, too," said Assateague Island National Seashore park ranger Liz Davis. "They don't want anyone else butting in line."

    More

    Offering a cool drink of water to an animal on a hot day probably sounds humane. But for the horses on Assateague Island, that act of kindness could turn these treasured icons into public nuisances.

    "They're going to protect it from other horses and they're going to protect it from other humans, too," said Assateague Island National Seashore park ranger Liz Davis. "They don't want anyone else butting in line."

    More

  • A New Way to Workout: The Anti-Gravity Treadmill

    A New Way to Workout: The Anti-Gravity Treadmill

    The MAC Center's "Anti-Gravity Treadmill" is revolutionizing the way we work out. The Anti-Gravity Treadmill is said to be one of the closest sensations you can get compared to walking on the moon. The machine is better known as the Alter-G and it gives people a weightless feeling. The treadmill works for people of all shapes, sizes, ages and conditions.

    More

    The MAC Center's "Anti-Gravity Treadmill" is revolutionizing the way we work out. The Anti-Gravity Treadmill is said to be one of the closest sensations you can get compared to walking on the moon. The machine is better known as the Alter-G and it gives people a weightless feeling. The treadmill works for people of all shapes, sizes, ages and conditions.

    More

  • Annual Crab and Clam Bake Returns to Crisfield on Wednesday

    Annual Crab and Clam Bake Returns to Crisfield on Wednesday

    The 41st annual J. Millard Tawes Crab and Clam Bake gets underway in Crisfield on Wednesday.

    Those in attendance will enjoy all-you-can-eat steamed crabs, hot clams, mouthwatering shrimp, corn on the cob, cool watermelon and much more.

    The four-hour event at Somers Cove Marina kicks off at noon and ends at 4 p.m. 

    Tickets are $45.   

    More

    The 41st annual J. Millard Tawes Crab and Clam Bake gets underway in Crisfield on Wednesday.

    Those in attendance will enjoy all-you-can-eat steamed crabs, hot clams, mouthwatering shrimp, corn on the cob, cool watermelon and much more.

    The four-hour event at Somers Cove Marina kicks off at noon and ends at 4 p.m. 

    Tickets are $45.   

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices