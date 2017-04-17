Dover Shooting Victim Facing Drug Charges

DOVER, Del. - The Dover Police Department is investigating the shooting of a 22-year-old man on Monday morning.

Officers responded to the alley between Sussex Avenue and Collins Drive for a reported shooting around 1:15 a.m.

Officers say they found the victim's vehicle upon arrival, but the victim had fled to a nearby business. Police found the victim, who was taken to Bayhealth Kent General Hospital for gunshot wounds to the arm, abdomen, and leg.

The victim's vehicle was transported to the Dover Police Department and a search warrant was obtained after a Dover Police K9 alerted to the presence of drugs in the vehicle. During the subsequent vehicle search, police say they found 65.1 grams of marijuana and a .22 caliber revolver inside.

As a result, the victim was charged with -Possession with Intent to Deliver Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession of Firearm by Person Prohibited.

Police have not released the name of the victim or any information about a possible suspect in this shooting in Dover.