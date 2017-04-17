Dover Man Pulled Over with 5,200 Bags of Heroin in His Possession

DOVER, Del.– Authorities say a 36-year-old Dover man faces numerous drug charges after being pulled over and found with more than 5,000 bags of heroin in his car on Monday morning.

According to the Dover Police Department, its Street Crimes Unit and Delaware Probation and Parole spotted Devron Powell driving a vehicle in the area of North State and Division streetswith a suspended driver’s license.

Once stopped, officers said discovered 5,200 bags of heroin, a small amount of marijuana and $1,011 in drug proceeds.

Powell was arrested without incident and faces numerous charges including possession with intent to deliver heroin, possession of heroin, possession of marijuana, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while suspended.