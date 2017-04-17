Maryland Medical Examiner's Office Overwhelmed With Drug Deaths - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Maryland Medical Examiner's Office Overwhelmed With Drug Deaths

Posted: Updated:
(Photo: AP) (Photo: AP)

BALTIMORE (AP)- The Maryland Medical Examiner's Office says it's getting overwhelmed as the number of drug-related deaths related to the opioid crisis increases.
    
The agency has exceeded national caseload standards - the number of autopsies a single pathologist should perform in a year -in each of the past four years. Performing too many autopsies can jeopardize quality.
    
The office now risks losing its accreditation. The situation has troubling implications for the criminal justice and public health systems, which regularly use autopsy findings and data.
    
Chief Medical Examiner Dr. David R. Fowler says there are 17 medical examiners on staff, and six more are needed. He requested three in the most recent state budget but didn't get them.
    
Health Department spokesman Christopher Garrett says officials are trying to shift more personnel to the agency.
    

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Virginia Town Loses Fire Department

    Virginia Town Loses Fire Department

    07/19/2017 21:24:00 -04:002017-07-20 01:24:00 GMT
    Wednesday, July 19 2017 9:24 PM EDT2017-07-20 01:24:19 GMT
    Small Town in Virginia Loses Fire DepartmentSmall Town in Virginia Loses Fire Department
    The Accomack Board of Supervisors have voted, and with a 9-0 vote, decided to officially end the funding of the Onley Fire Department, meaning their doors are now closed to the public.More
    The Accomack Board of Supervisors have voted, and with a 9-0 vote, decided to officially end the funding of the Onley Fire Department, meaning their doors are now closed to the public.More

  • Some Cheswold Residents Push for Hydrants in "Old Town"

    Some Cheswold Residents Push for Hydrants in "Old Town"

    Wednesday, July 19 2017 8:44 PM EDT2017-07-20 00:44:13 GMT
    Wednesday, July 19 2017 8:44 PM EDT2017-07-20 00:44:13 GMT
    The remains of a June 25 fire in Cheswold that left one person dead.The remains of a June 25 fire in Cheswold that left one person dead.
    CHESWOLD, Del. -- An apartment fire in June that killed a woman in Cheswold has prompted renewed calls for water lines and fire hydrants in the "Old Town" section of the Kent County town.The June 25 fire killed a 53-year-old woman and was the latestMore
    CHESWOLD, Del. -- An apartment fire in June that killed a woman in Cheswold has prompted renewed calls for water lines and fire hydrants in the "Old Town" section of the Kent County town.The June 25 fire killed a 53-year-old woman and was the latestMore

  • Despite Cloudy Weather, Heat Remains Stifling in Kent County

    Despite Cloudy Weather, Heat Remains Stifling in Kent County

    Wednesday, July 19 2017 9:04 PM EDT2017-07-20 01:04:48 GMT
    Wednesday, July 19 2017 9:04 PM EDT2017-07-20 01:04:48 GMT
    Ronald Mays plants flowers on Wednesday in Dover.Ronald Mays plants flowers on Wednesday in Dover.
    DOVER, Del. -- Hot and humid weather plagued parts of Delmarva like Kent County on Wednesday, causing uncomfortable conditions amid clouds and some stormy weather during the day.An air quality alert was also in effect on Wednesday as a recent trend of hoMore
    DOVER, Del. -- Hot and humid weather plagued parts of Delmarva like Kent County on Wednesday, causing uncomfortable conditions amid clouds and some stormy weather during the day.An air quality alert was also in effect on Wednesday as a recent trend of hoMore

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Updated: Pilot Critical After Small Plane Crashes into Kent County Field

    Small Plane Crashes in Kent County Field

    07/19/2017 10:49:00 -04:002017-07-19 14:49:00 GMT
    Wednesday, July 19 2017 3:42 PM EDT2017-07-19 19:42:11 GMT
    Wednesday morning's crash scene in Sandtown. (Photo credit: Delaware State Police)Wednesday morning's crash scene in Sandtown. (Photo credit: Delaware State Police)
    Delaware State Police have released the name of a man critically injured after the crop duster plane he was flying crashed into a field in Kent County on Wednesday morning.More
    Delaware State Police have released the name of a man critically injured after the crop duster plane he was flying crashed into a field in Kent County on Wednesday morning.More

  • Police: Salisbury Man Found with $150,000 of Marijuana

    Salisbury Man Found with $150,000 of Marijuana

    07/18/2017 15:53:00 -04:002017-07-18 19:53:00 GMT
    Tuesday, July 18 2017 3:56 PM EDT2017-07-18 19:56:42 GMT
    The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office says a deputy arrested a Salisbury man after a traffic stop revealed an estimated $150,000 of marijuana inside a wooden crate in his vehicle.More
    The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office says a deputy arrested a Salisbury man after a traffic stop revealed an estimated $150,000 of marijuana inside a wooden crate in his vehicle.More

  • Third Suspect Arrested in Magnolia Area Shooting

    Third Suspect Arrested in Magnolia Area Shooting

    Wednesday, July 19 2017 9:56 AM EDT2017-07-19 13:56:35 GMT
    Wednesday, July 19 2017 9:56 AM EDT2017-07-19 13:56:35 GMT
    Marc A. RomanoMarc A. Romano
    Delaware State Police have arrested the third and final suspect wanted in connection with a shooting near Magnolia.More
    Delaware State Police have arrested the third and final suspect wanted in connection with a shooting near Magnolia.More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Visitors Discouraged from Turning Water on for Assateague Ponies

    Visitors Discouraged from Turning Water on for Assateague Ponies

    Offering a cool drink of water to an animal on a hot day probably sounds humane. But for the horses on Assateague Island, that act of kindness could turn these treasured icons into public nuisances.

    "They're going to protect it from other horses and they're going to protect it from other humans, too," said Assateague Island National Seashore park ranger Liz Davis. "They don't want anyone else butting in line."

    More

    Offering a cool drink of water to an animal on a hot day probably sounds humane. But for the horses on Assateague Island, that act of kindness could turn these treasured icons into public nuisances.

    "They're going to protect it from other horses and they're going to protect it from other humans, too," said Assateague Island National Seashore park ranger Liz Davis. "They don't want anyone else butting in line."

    More

  • A New Way to Workout: The Anti-Gravity Treadmill

    A New Way to Workout: The Anti-Gravity Treadmill

    The MAC Center's "Anti-Gravity Treadmill" is revolutionizing the way we work out. The Anti-Gravity Treadmill is said to be one of the closest sensations you can get compared to walking on the moon. The machine is better known as the Alter-G and it gives people a weightless feeling. The treadmill works for people of all shapes, sizes, ages and conditions.

    More

    The MAC Center's "Anti-Gravity Treadmill" is revolutionizing the way we work out. The Anti-Gravity Treadmill is said to be one of the closest sensations you can get compared to walking on the moon. The machine is better known as the Alter-G and it gives people a weightless feeling. The treadmill works for people of all shapes, sizes, ages and conditions.

    More

  • Annual Crab and Clam Bake Returns to Crisfield on Wednesday

    Annual Crab and Clam Bake Returns to Crisfield on Wednesday

    The 41st annual J. Millard Tawes Crab and Clam Bake gets underway in Crisfield on Wednesday.

    Those in attendance will enjoy all-you-can-eat steamed crabs, hot clams, mouthwatering shrimp, corn on the cob, cool watermelon and much more.

    The four-hour event at Somers Cove Marina kicks off at noon and ends at 4 p.m. 

    Tickets are $45.   

    More

    The 41st annual J. Millard Tawes Crab and Clam Bake gets underway in Crisfield on Wednesday.

    Those in attendance will enjoy all-you-can-eat steamed crabs, hot clams, mouthwatering shrimp, corn on the cob, cool watermelon and much more.

    The four-hour event at Somers Cove Marina kicks off at noon and ends at 4 p.m. 

    Tickets are $45.   

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices