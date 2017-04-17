Salisbury Fire Stations 2 & 16 Will No Longer Receive Funding from Wicomico County

SALISBURY, Md.- Salisbury's volunteer fire departments will no longer receive money from Wicomico County each year.

Salisbury Fire Stations 2 and 16 have been receiving nearly $120,000 from Wicomico County every October for years. But, after a new fire service agreement was signed by the City of Salisbury and Wicomico County, those funds are now gone.

The money has been used to maintain the volunteer services within the city. David Black, assistant chief of Salisbury Fire Department Station 16, said this change will definitely have an impact.

"I leave Sunday for training and I'll be gone for six days. There's four of us going. That's a couple thousand dollars for training that you can't get locally," Black said. "And that's all live hands-on training that you can't get through our state academies to enhance our experience and training levels to support the public. And I use that funding for those things and those would absolutely go away."

Tri Townsend, president of the Salisbury Fire Department, agreed and said, " The basic thing is we're going to have to reduce our training budget, which is used considerably through the county budget."

County Executive Bob Culver said that they did what they thought was fair, and stressed that they care about all of Wicomico County.

"It's a fair agreement and the county cares about everybody whether they're in the city of Salisbury, they're in the city of Fruitland or whatever," Culver said.

Townsend said he hopes to sit down and speak with the city about the issue.

WBOC reached out to Mayor Jake Day but he declined comment.