Two Hurt in Dover Double Shooting

DOVER, Del. -- Two people were sent to the hospital on Monday afternoon following a double shooting at an apartment complex in Dover, police said.

It happened about 2:15 p.m. at the Towne Pointe Apartments in Dover, according to M/Cpl. Mark Hoffman.

Two victims with gunshot wounds were taken to Bayhealth Kent General and both suspects fled from the scene, Hoffman said.

This is a developing story. More details will be added as they become available.