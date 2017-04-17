Mother, Daughter Arrested After Marijuana Grow Operation Discovered

SALISBURY, Md. - A mother and daughter are facing charges after the woman's son discovered their marijuana grow operation and called the police.

The Wicomico County Sheriff's Departments says deputies were called to a home in the 600 block of Mary Jane Driver in Salisbury around 12:40 on Saturday April 15, 2017.

Deputies say once they arrived they met with the son of the homeowner, Elizabeth Waybright, 54, Salisbury, who said he found a marijuana grow operation in the basement of the home.

The son told police that when he confronted his mother and sister, Britani Elburn, 19, Salisbury, about the marijuana, they told him they were not getting rid of it. The son then told them that he was going to call the Sheriff's Office, which is when Elburn knocked his phone out of his hand and proceeded to punch and bite her brother. The son also told Police that he was knocked to the ground and Waybright began kicking him in the head and neck.

Police say he was able to retrieve his phone during the assault and called 911. The son told police Waybright and Elburn then began dismantling the operation and hiding the marijuana.

One police arrived, deputies secured the house with Waybright and Elburn outside so they could conduct a search. However, deputies say Waybright ran back into the house and attempted to lock the deputies outside. The deputies were able to get back inside the house and Waybright then tried to lock herself inside a bedroom, but was unsuccessful again.

During the search of the house, deputies say they recovered four marijuana plants in the backyard and two additional plants in the bedroom Waybright tried to lock herself in. Deputies say they also found "grow" lights and fertilizer where the marijuana was being grown, along with digital scales.

Both Waybright and Elburn were taken to the Central Booking Unit where they were processed and taken in front of the District Court Commissioner. Following their initial appearances, Waybright was detained in the Detention Center on a total bond of $60,000, while Elbrun was detained in the Detention Center on a bond of $50,000.

Charges:

Elizabeth Waybright

Assault 2nd Degree, Obstructing and Hindering, Failure to Obey a Lawful Order, Disorderly Conduct, Possession of Marijuana with the Intent to Distribute, Manufacture of CDS, Maintain a Common Nuisance for the Manufacture of CDS

Britani Elburn

Assault 2nd Degree, Possession of Marijuana with the Intent to Distribute, Manufacture of CDS, Maintain a Common Nuisance for the Manufacture of CDS