For Last Minute Tax Filers---Deadline Approaching

SALISBURY, Md.- So, have you done your taxes yet? That's a question we asked a few people on Delmarva on Monday, like Adam Walker.

"Yes I filed," he said. "I filed with Turbo tax."

Most we talked to have already filed but with the tax filing deadline pushed back until Tuesday, April 18, there are still close to 40 million Americans who are waiting until the last minute. Shawn Wright of Salisbury told us, "I'm guessing people have been busy or paying bills. So I guess they haven't had time to file their taxes yet."

According to the IRS, another factor in people not filing taxes until the deadline is because they owe the government, and wait until the deadline to pay. There also is no longer that rush to the post office to file your taxes like it was say 10 years ago, since most people nowadays file online themselves or with a tax preparation company.

"A lot of people have a lot going on, and before you know it the end of tax season has already approached . So I think that is what it is. It's just a timing thing, there so busy," said Dionne Carter, who had an accountant prepare her taxes.

The deadline to file is midnight Tuesday.