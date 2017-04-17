Vaughn Lawsuit Set to Be Unveiled Tuesday

The Accomack Board of Supervisors have voted, and with a 9-0 vote, decided to officially end the funding of the Onley Fire Department, meaning their doors are now closed to the public.More
The Accomack Board of Supervisors have voted, and with a 9-0 vote, decided to officially end the funding of the Onley Fire Department, meaning their doors are now closed to the public.More
It's hard to believe Pine Street in Cambridge was once piled with burnt rock and debris.
The Cambridge Race Riots of 1967 left 17 buildings destroyed and a community - scarred. Herschel Johnson was in his late twenties at the time and lived down the street.More
It's hard to believe Pine Street in Cambridge was once piled with burnt rock and debris.
The Cambridge Race Riots of 1967 left 17 buildings destroyed and a community - scarred. Herschel Johnson was in his late twenties at the time and lived down the street.More
Lines started forming early Wednesday afternoon at the 41st Annual J. Millard Tawes Crab and Clam Bake in Crisfield. WBOC's Nicole Lauren spoke to some seafood lovers taking in the sun and good food.More
Lines started forming early Wednesday afternoon at the 41st Annual J. Millard Tawes Crab and Clam Bake in Crisfield. WBOC's Nicole Lauren spoke to some seafood lovers taking in the sun and good food.More