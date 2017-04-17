Vaughn Lawsuit Set to Be Unveiled Tuesday - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Vaughn Lawsuit Set to Be Unveiled Tuesday

Lt. Steven Floyd, killed in last month's inmate uprising at James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna. Lt. Steven Floyd, killed in last month's inmate uprising at James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna.

DOVER, Del.- A lawsuit being filed by lawyers representing the family of a correctional officer killed in an inmate uprising more than two months at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna is set to be unveiled Tuesday.

Wilmington Attorney Thomas Neuberger, who is part of a group of attorneys representing the family and estate of correctional officer Steven Floyd, said the announcement of a lawsuit targeting a pair of former governors and several state officials will be formally announced in a news conference. Widow Saundra Floyd, who was married to Steven Floyd, is also expected to be present for the announcement. 

The group of lawyers is also representing two other officers held captive in the Feb. 1-2 hostage situation, and three workers barricaded themselves inside a room in the "C" Building at Vaughn after inmates seized control.

Neuberger has said he planned to name former governors Jack Markell and Ruth Ann Minner, along with a number of prison officials, as defendants in a civil rights lawsuit that claims recommendations to improve safety in Delaware prisons following a 2004 hostage situation and rape of a counselor were not implemented.

