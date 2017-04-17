Caroline County Couple Arrested for Human Trafficking and Child Abuse

DENTON, Md. – The Caroline County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Caroline County couple for allegedly injecting a child with heroin and forcing her into prostitution.

According to the sheriff’s office, 35-year-old Darlene Allen and her boyfriend, 26-year-old Paul Owen were arrested sometime in early April after a months-long investigation into the potential child abuse.

In January 2017, the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Social Services – Child Protective Services Division were notified about a child abuse allegation. The victim was a 15-year-old girl.

The investigation revealed that Allen and Owen had injected the victim with heroin on several occasions. During a four-day span from December 17-20, 2016, investigators say Allen and Owen coerced the 15-year-old girl into performing acts of prostitution on several men in a hotel room at the Best Western in Denton, Md. in exchange for money and drugs. During that same time, investigators say Owen also had sex with the victim.

Also, according to Sheriffs, on one day between December 2016 and January 2017, Allen and Owen drove the victim to Greenwood, Del. to perform a sexual act on an elderly man in exchange for money.

Through the investigation, it was learned Lori Lynn Griffith had a level of involvement and was charged with neglect of a minor and child endangerment.

Allen and Owen face numerous charges, including human trafficking, child abuse, reckless endangerment and sex abuse of a minor. Both remain in Caroline County Detention Center.