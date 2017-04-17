Caroline County Couple Arrested for Human Trafficking and Child - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Caroline County Couple Arrested for Human Trafficking and Child Abuse

Posted: Updated:
Paul Owen (Caroline Co. Sheriff's Office) Paul Owen (Caroline Co. Sheriff's Office)
Darlene Allen (Caroline Co. Sheriff's Office) Darlene Allen (Caroline Co. Sheriff's Office)

DENTON, Md. – The Caroline County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Caroline County couple for allegedly injecting a child with heroin and forcing her into prostitution.

According to the sheriff’s office, 35-year-old Darlene Allen and her boyfriend, 26-year-old Paul Owen were arrested sometime in early April after a months-long investigation into the potential child abuse.

In January 2017, the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Social Services – Child Protective Services Division were notified about a child abuse allegation. The victim was a 15-year-old girl.

The investigation revealed that Allen and Owen had injected the victim with heroin on several occasions. During a four-day span from December 17-20, 2016, investigators say Allen and Owen coerced the 15-year-old girl into performing acts of prostitution on several men in a hotel room at the Best Western in Denton, Md. in exchange for money and drugs.  During that same time, investigators say Owen also had sex with the victim.

Also, according to Sheriffs, on one day between December 2016 and January 2017, Allen and Owen drove the victim to Greenwood, Del. to perform a sexual act on an elderly man in exchange for money.

Through the investigation, it was learned Lori Lynn Griffith had a level of involvement and was charged with neglect of a minor and child endangerment.

Allen and Owen face numerous charges, including human trafficking, child abuse, reckless endangerment and sex abuse of a minor. Both remain in Caroline County Detention Center. 

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Virginia Town Loses Fire Department

    Virginia Town Loses Fire Department

    07/19/2017 21:24:00 -04:002017-07-20 01:24:00 GMT
    Wednesday, July 19 2017 9:24 PM EDT2017-07-20 01:24:19 GMT
    Small Town in Virginia Loses Fire DepartmentSmall Town in Virginia Loses Fire Department
    The Accomack Board of Supervisors have voted, and with a 9-0 vote, decided to officially end the funding of the Onley Fire Department, meaning their doors are now closed to the public.More
    The Accomack Board of Supervisors have voted, and with a 9-0 vote, decided to officially end the funding of the Onley Fire Department, meaning their doors are now closed to the public.More

  • Some Cheswold Residents Push for Hydrants in "Old Town"

    Some Cheswold Residents Push for Hydrants in "Old Town"

    Wednesday, July 19 2017 8:44 PM EDT2017-07-20 00:44:13 GMT
    Wednesday, July 19 2017 8:44 PM EDT2017-07-20 00:44:13 GMT
    The remains of a June 25 fire in Cheswold that left one person dead.The remains of a June 25 fire in Cheswold that left one person dead.
    CHESWOLD, Del. -- An apartment fire in June that killed a woman in Cheswold has prompted renewed calls for water lines and fire hydrants in the "Old Town" section of the Kent County town.The June 25 fire killed a 53-year-old woman and was the latestMore
    CHESWOLD, Del. -- An apartment fire in June that killed a woman in Cheswold has prompted renewed calls for water lines and fire hydrants in the "Old Town" section of the Kent County town.The June 25 fire killed a 53-year-old woman and was the latestMore

  • Despite Cloudy Weather, Heat Remains Stifling in Kent County

    Despite Cloudy Weather, Heat Remains Stifling in Kent County

    Wednesday, July 19 2017 9:04 PM EDT2017-07-20 01:04:48 GMT
    Wednesday, July 19 2017 9:04 PM EDT2017-07-20 01:04:48 GMT
    Ronald Mays plants flowers on Wednesday in Dover.Ronald Mays plants flowers on Wednesday in Dover.
    DOVER, Del. -- Hot and humid weather plagued parts of Delmarva like Kent County on Wednesday, causing uncomfortable conditions amid clouds and some stormy weather during the day.An air quality alert was also in effect on Wednesday as a recent trend of hoMore
    DOVER, Del. -- Hot and humid weather plagued parts of Delmarva like Kent County on Wednesday, causing uncomfortable conditions amid clouds and some stormy weather during the day.An air quality alert was also in effect on Wednesday as a recent trend of hoMore

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Virginia Town Loses Fire Department

    Virginia Town Loses Fire Department

    The Accomack Board of Supervisors have voted, and with a 9-0 vote, decided to officially end the funding of the Onley Fire Department, meaning their doors are now closed to the public.

    More

    The Accomack Board of Supervisors have voted, and with a 9-0 vote, decided to officially end the funding of the Onley Fire Department, meaning their doors are now closed to the public.

    More

  • Cambridge Remembers 1967 Race Riot

    Cambridge Remembers 1967 Race Riot

     It's hard to believe Pine Street in Cambridge was once piled with burnt rock and debris.

    The Cambridge Race Riots of 1967 left 17 buildings destroyed and a community - scarred. Herschel Johnson was in his late twenties at the time and lived down the street.

    More

     It's hard to believe Pine Street in Cambridge was once piled with burnt rock and debris.

    The Cambridge Race Riots of 1967 left 17 buildings destroyed and a community - scarred. Herschel Johnson was in his late twenties at the time and lived down the street.

    More

  • Crowds Line Up For Seafood At Tawes Clam Bake

    Crowds Line Up For Seafood At Tawes Clam Bake

    Lines started forming early Wednesday afternoon at the 41st Annual J. Millard Tawes Crab and Clam Bake in Crisfield.  WBOC's Nicole Lauren spoke to some seafood lovers taking in the sun and good food.

    More

    Lines started forming early Wednesday afternoon at the 41st Annual J. Millard Tawes Crab and Clam Bake in Crisfield.  WBOC's Nicole Lauren spoke to some seafood lovers taking in the sun and good food.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices