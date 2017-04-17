Registered Sex Offender Charged with Possessing Child Porn - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Registered Sex Offender Charged with Possessing Child Porn

Posted: Updated:
Aubrey James Dunn Aubrey James Dunn

PRESTON, Md. - The Caroline County Sheriff's Office has charged a registered sex offender for possessing child pornography.

Sheriff's deputies say they were provided with information that Aubrey James Dunn, 82, of Preston, had child pornography in his home, in both electronic and printed form. 

Deputies obtained a search warrant and a search turned up pictures depicting juveniles in an obscene manner and more images on a laptop inside the home.

Dunn was arrested and charged with three counts of possession of obscene material with intent to distribute and possession of child pornography.

Deputies say Dunn is a Tier III (high-risk) registered sexual offender in Caroline County for a 1996 conviction in Virginia. 

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Virginia Town Loses Fire Department

    Virginia Town Loses Fire Department

    07/19/2017 21:24:00 -04:002017-07-20 01:24:00 GMT
    Wednesday, July 19 2017 9:24 PM EDT2017-07-20 01:24:19 GMT
    Small Town in Virginia Loses Fire DepartmentSmall Town in Virginia Loses Fire Department
    The Accomack Board of Supervisors have voted, and with a 9-0 vote, decided to officially end the funding of the Onley Fire Department, meaning their doors are now closed to the public.More
    The Accomack Board of Supervisors have voted, and with a 9-0 vote, decided to officially end the funding of the Onley Fire Department, meaning their doors are now closed to the public.More

  • Some Cheswold Residents Push for Hydrants in "Old Town"

    Some Cheswold Residents Push for Hydrants in "Old Town"

    Wednesday, July 19 2017 8:44 PM EDT2017-07-20 00:44:13 GMT
    Wednesday, July 19 2017 8:44 PM EDT2017-07-20 00:44:13 GMT
    The remains of a June 25 fire in Cheswold that left one person dead.The remains of a June 25 fire in Cheswold that left one person dead.
    CHESWOLD, Del. -- An apartment fire in June that killed a woman in Cheswold has prompted renewed calls for water lines and fire hydrants in the "Old Town" section of the Kent County town.The June 25 fire killed a 53-year-old woman and was the latestMore
    CHESWOLD, Del. -- An apartment fire in June that killed a woman in Cheswold has prompted renewed calls for water lines and fire hydrants in the "Old Town" section of the Kent County town.The June 25 fire killed a 53-year-old woman and was the latestMore

  • Despite Cloudy Weather, Heat Remains Stifling in Kent County

    Despite Cloudy Weather, Heat Remains Stifling in Kent County

    Wednesday, July 19 2017 9:04 PM EDT2017-07-20 01:04:48 GMT
    Wednesday, July 19 2017 9:04 PM EDT2017-07-20 01:04:48 GMT
    Ronald Mays plants flowers on Wednesday in Dover.Ronald Mays plants flowers on Wednesday in Dover.
    DOVER, Del. -- Hot and humid weather plagued parts of Delmarva like Kent County on Wednesday, causing uncomfortable conditions amid clouds and some stormy weather during the day.An air quality alert was also in effect on Wednesday as a recent trend of hoMore
    DOVER, Del. -- Hot and humid weather plagued parts of Delmarva like Kent County on Wednesday, causing uncomfortable conditions amid clouds and some stormy weather during the day.An air quality alert was also in effect on Wednesday as a recent trend of hoMore

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Virginia Town Loses Fire Department

    Virginia Town Loses Fire Department

    The Accomack Board of Supervisors have voted, and with a 9-0 vote, decided to officially end the funding of the Onley Fire Department, meaning their doors are now closed to the public.

    More

    The Accomack Board of Supervisors have voted, and with a 9-0 vote, decided to officially end the funding of the Onley Fire Department, meaning their doors are now closed to the public.

    More

  • Cambridge Remembers 1967 Race Riot

    Cambridge Remembers 1967 Race Riot

     It's hard to believe Pine Street in Cambridge was once piled with burnt rock and debris.

    The Cambridge Race Riots of 1967 left 17 buildings destroyed and a community - scarred. Herschel Johnson was in his late twenties at the time and lived down the street.

    More

     It's hard to believe Pine Street in Cambridge was once piled with burnt rock and debris.

    The Cambridge Race Riots of 1967 left 17 buildings destroyed and a community - scarred. Herschel Johnson was in his late twenties at the time and lived down the street.

    More

  • Crowds Line Up For Seafood At Tawes Clam Bake

    Crowds Line Up For Seafood At Tawes Clam Bake

    Lines started forming early Wednesday afternoon at the 41st Annual J. Millard Tawes Crab and Clam Bake in Crisfield.  WBOC's Nicole Lauren spoke to some seafood lovers taking in the sun and good food.

    More

    Lines started forming early Wednesday afternoon at the 41st Annual J. Millard Tawes Crab and Clam Bake in Crisfield.  WBOC's Nicole Lauren spoke to some seafood lovers taking in the sun and good food.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices