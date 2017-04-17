Registered Sex Offender Charged with Possessing Child Porn

PRESTON, Md. - The Caroline County Sheriff's Office has charged a registered sex offender for possessing child pornography.

Sheriff's deputies say they were provided with information that Aubrey James Dunn, 82, of Preston, had child pornography in his home, in both electronic and printed form.

Deputies obtained a search warrant and a search turned up pictures depicting juveniles in an obscene manner and more images on a laptop inside the home.

Dunn was arrested and charged with three counts of possession of obscene material with intent to distribute and possession of child pornography.

Deputies say Dunn is a Tier III (high-risk) registered sexual offender in Caroline County for a 1996 conviction in Virginia.