Destructive Pest Returns to Maryland

BALTIMORE, Md. - There's a killer on the loose in Maryland -- a tree killer.

With spring in full bloom, the Department of Natural Resources is reminding people that now is the time to save trees from a destructive pest known as the emerald ash borer. The small, green insect has been spreading across Maryland since 2003 and has already killed thousands of ash trees.

On the Eastern Shore it is known to be present in Queen Anne's, Talbot and Dorchester Counties.

A good rule of thumb is if you see increased woodpecker damage to your trees or thinning leaves, call a tree expert because it may be a sign that the emerald ash borer has been there.

