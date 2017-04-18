Second Teen Arrested for Setting Fire to Political Billboard in Princess Anne

PRINCESS ANNE, Md.- A second teenager has been arrested in Princess Anne for allegedly setting fire to a billboard featuring a campaign ad for President Donald Trump.

The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said that on Saturday, 19-year-old Joy M. Shuford, of Owings Mills, Md., voluntarily turned herself in for her involvement in the incident, which occurred just the day before. Shuford was taken into custody at the Princess Anne Police Department and subsequently charge with second-degree arson, four counts of second-degree malicious burning, six counts of second-degree malicious destruction of property, trespassing, obstruction and hindering, and the commission of a hate crime. Shuford was released on a $20,000 unsecured bond.

Investigators said the fire occurred shortly before 3 p.m. Friday, April 14 in the area of 12138 Carol Lane in Princess Anne. Authorities said the billboard was owned by Robert Wink and located in the nearby shopping center. An investigation revealed that someone intentionally set the billboard on fire due to political differences with the billboard's postings, and the fire caused about $800 in damages. The Princess Anne Fire Department responded to the fire after a passerby called 911. The fire was put out within a few minutes.

During the ensuing investigation, deputy state fire marshals said they identified 19-year-old D'Asia R. Perry of Baltimore as the first suspect, as she drove the car involved in the incident. According to the State Fire Marshal's Office, Perry was found on the University of Maryland Eastern Shore campus and charged with similar offenses as Shuford. She was later released on $20,000 bond.